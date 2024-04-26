Titled 'Jamie Reid, A Lifetime of Radical Gestures', the exhibition showcases rare limited edition prints from the 90s to present day and never-before-seen imagery, including Reid's final masterpiece.

Brighton's Enter Gallery is hosting a special exhibition paying homage to Jamie Reid, the legendary British artist behind some of the Sex Pistols' most iconic record covers and artwork.

The week-long showcase draws from Reid's Rogue Materials series, a significant collection spanning from 1972 to 2021.

Featuring early posters and flyers from the Sex Pistols era, as well as contributions to protest movements such as the Anti Poll Tax Alliance in the 1980s and the Occupy London Movement in 2012, the exhibition honours Reid’s prolific output and his commitment to radical politics.

The exhibition has been curated in collaboration with Reid’s gallerist, John Marchant, who famously and wonderfully once described Reid as "an anarchist, punk, hippie, shit-stirring rebel, and romantic."

'Jamie Reid: A Lifetime of Radical Gestures' displays at Enter Gallery Credit: Enter Gallery

God Save the Queen (Gold) by Jamie Reid Credit: Jamie Reid/Enter Gallery

From his iconic Sex Pistols cover artworks to his depictions of a nazified Donald Trump and the swastika-eyed portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, Reid earned a reputation as the chief disruptor, presenting complex political ideas through vibrant, rebellious artworks that remain relevant today.

His work, often featuring letters cut from newspaper headlines in the style of a ransom note, helped define the image of punk rock, particularly in the UK from the late 1970s.

"Enter Gallery had the pleasure of working closely with Jamie Reid over several decades. He was a true visionary, always fighting for equality and justice via exciting, rebellious, and risqué works that provoked a reaction," shares Helen Hiett, Enter Gallery’s head of buying.

She adds: "In this retrospective, we honour his fascinating life and creativity, and can't wait to bring his iconic work to the people of Brighton and beyond."

Anarchy in the UK by Jamie Reid Credit: Jamie Reid/Enter Gallery

Of particular note is the exhibition's unveiling of Reid's final approved artwork, completed before his passing.

Titled "Anarchy in the UK," the piece depicts a shredded Union Jack held together by punkish safety pins, paying homage to the 1976 Sex Pistols single launch of the same name.

These flags, approved by Reid and his foundation The Arcova Trust, will be released as prints in collaboration with Sex Pistols Residuals and Bravado.

John Marchant, Jamie Reid’s long-time friend and archivist shares, "I am very happy that we are partnering with Enter Gallery to launch this exclusive editioned print of Jamie Reid's infamous ‘Anarchy In The UK’ flag, as we have a great history of working together to offer Jamie's world-renowned art and messages to collectors."

Fuck Forever (Silver) by Jamie Reid Credit: Jamie Reid/Enter Gallery

Blood Empire (Red and Blue) by Jamie Reid Credit: Jamie Reid/Enter Gallery

Black Anarchy by Jamie Reid Credit: Jamie Reid/Enter Gallery

'Jamie Reid, A Lifetime of Radical Gestures’ runs until 2 May at Brighton's Enter Gallery.