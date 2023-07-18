Hollywood strikes: Actors join the picket line - including Allison Janney and Jason Sudeikis
Hollywood's biggest strike in more than six decades sees performers join the picket lines alongside screenwriters, bringing the industry to a full standstill.
Last Friday, members of the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents roughly 160,000 performers, went on strike after failing to reach an agreement with studios following contract talks.
It's the first time since the 1960s that a strike has corresponded with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has been on strike since May.
The groups are demanding increased base pay, streaming residuals, health and pension benefits, as well as safeguards on the use of AI in the industry.
Some actors have voiced their support through statements and displays of solidarity, while others have joined picket lines outside of major studios like Disney and Paramount in Los Angeles and New York City – surrounded by signs that read “Logan Roy would pay us more”, "AI is not ART" and “ChatGPT can suck my D.”
From Susan Sarandon to Jason Sudeikis, here are some of the Hollywood stars showing their solidarity with the strike.
