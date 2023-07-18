Visit Euronews
A demonstrator striking with WGA and SAG-AFTRA members
A demonstrator striking with WGA and SAG-AFTRA members Copyright EMMA MCINTYRE VIA GETTY IMAGES

Hollywood strikes: Actors join the picket line - including Allison Janney and Jason Sudeikis

By David Mouriquand

Hollywood's biggest strike in more than six decades sees performers join the picket lines alongside screenwriters, bringing the industry to a full standstill.

Last Friday, members of the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents roughly 160,000 performers, went on strike after failing to reach an agreement with studios following contract talks.

It's the first time since the 1960s that a strike has corresponded with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has been on strike since May.

The groups are demanding increased base pay, streaming residuals, health and pension benefits, as well as safeguards on the use of AI in the industry.

Some actors have voiced their support through statements and displays of solidarity, while others have joined picket lines outside of major studios like Disney and Paramount in Los Angeles and New York City – surrounded by signs that read “Logan Roy would pay us more”, "AI is not ART" and “ChatGPT can suck my D.”

From Susan Sarandon to Jason Sudeikis, here are some of the Hollywood stars showing their solidarity with the strike. 

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Ted Lasso star Jason SudeikisAlexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Derek French/Shutterstock
Oscar winner Susan SarandonDerek French/Shutterstock
TVLine
The X Files star David Duchovny - with arguably the best sign yetTVLine
Getty
Kevin BaconGetty
NDZ/Star Max/GC Images
Paul Dano and Zoe KazanNDZ/Star Max/GC Images
John Nacion/Shutterstock
Booksmart and Don't Worry Darling director Olivia WildeJohn Nacion/Shutterstock
Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Rosario DawsonGilbert Flores/Getty Images
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
The West Wing star and Oscar winner Allison JanneyMichael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Christian SlaterJose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Chris Pizzello via AP
Actor Frances FisherChris Pizzello via AP

The strikes continue.

