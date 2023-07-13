HBO dominates the nominations, but Emmys are overshadowed by a looming Hollywood actor strike.

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations have been announced, with HBO dominating with the most overall selections with their series Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

HBO’s shows represent a combined 74 nominations. Netflix led streamers with 103 nominations, but its showing was meagre in many of the top categories. The Crown a nod for best drama and, along with Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, Christina Applegate was nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy for the third and final season of Netflix’s Dead to Me. Netflix fared better in the limited series category, where Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Beef racked up 13 nominations apiece.

Succession, the HBO drama about the (highly) dysfunctional media dynasty, has made history with three of the leads - Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin - making it into the best acting category for the first time, with Sarah Snook getting a nomination in the actress group. The show has earned a leading 27 nominations overall, including an expected Best Drama nomination.

In the main Drama Series race, Succession will go up against fellow HBO hits The Last of Us, The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, as well as Andor, The Crown and Yellowjackets.

On the comedy side, Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso, Barry, Only Murders in the Building and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are back in the running, as well as three new series: Wednesday, The Bear and Jury Duty.

Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

The cast of HBO's Succession Getty Images

What are the most nominated shows?

Succession – 27

The Last of Us – 24

The White Lotus – 23

Ted Lasso – 22

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 14

The Bear – 13

Beef – 13

Dahmer – Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 13

Wednesday – 12

Barry - 11

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey from HBO's The Last of Us Getty Images

Diversity issues

It was not a strong year for Emmy diversity, with the lead categories dominated by shows with largely white ensembles.

The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal, the first Latino nominated as lead actor in a drama in more than two decades, was the only minority nominee in any of the drama series categories.

Representation was stronger in the comedy categories, where Jenna Ortega of Netflix's Wednesday was nominated for best actress. The Black actors of ABC’s Abbott Elementary represented the most of the Emmy diversity. Creator Quinta Brunson was nominated for best actress, while Ralph and Janelle James were nominated for best supporting actress, as was Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.

The strike looming over Hollywood

The announcements proceeded as though a show will go on in the fall, but the dominant theme was the ongoing writers strike and the looming possibility that actors may join them.

Indeed, the possibility of an industry debilitated by two strikes could dampen any joy for those nominated, and could put the damper on the ceremony scheduled for 18 September on the Fox network.

The work walkout from the writers who are essential to most awards telecasts is now in its 10th week, and with no negotiations planned, there's no end in sight. The actors union's contract with the consortium of studios, streaming services and production companies that hire them has expired. A strike from performers would leave the Emmys without its primary cast members, and could nix promotional interviews and events.

The union says streaming services are not playing fair when it comes to pay, and are losing money from residuals. There are also fears more studios will deploy the use of AI in their writing and production.

Major category nominations 2023:

Outstanding drama series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House Of The Dragon (HBO Max)

The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Succession (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man (FX)

Brian Cox - Succession (HBO Max)

Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO Max)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Pedro Pascal - The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO Max)

Lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO Max)

Lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO Max)

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX)

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate - Dead To Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday (Netflix)

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon - George & Tammy (Showtime)

Steven Yeun - Beef (Netflix)

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy (Showtime)

Dominique Fishback - Swarm (Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Ali Wong - Beef (Netflix)

Supporting actor in a drama series

F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Nicholas Braun - Succession (HBO Max)

Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Theo James - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (HBO Max)

Alan Ruck - Succession (HBO Max)

Will Sharp - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession (HBO Max)

Supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

J Smith-Cameron - Succession (HBO Max)

Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO Max)

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

James Marsden - Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (FX)

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO Max)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Joseph Lee - Beef (Netflix)

Ray Liotta - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Young Mazino - Beef (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death (HBO Max)

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Maria Bello - Beef (Netflix)

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Competition programme

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Documentary or non-fiction special

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Documentary or non-fiction series

Dear Mama (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Secrets Of The Elephants (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. And The Holocaust (PBS)

Structured reality programme

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Unstructured reality programme