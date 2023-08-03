Love sandwiches and not too keen on your name? Well, Subway have got you covered.

The build-your-own sandwich food chain, which has more than 42,000 locations across 100 countries, wants to give someone free sandwiches for life.

That’s kind of them.

But, as the adage goes, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

Here’s the catch: a lifetime supply if fans agree to legally change their first name to “Subway.”

Until tomorrow (4 August), SubwayNameChange.com is open to enter for a chance to win the subs, with the winner chosen by random drawing on 7 August.

According to the official contest rules, the contest winner must undergo a background check and must provide the company with proof of the name change within four months of accepting the prize. The lifetime supply of subs will come in the form of a one time payment of $50,000 (€45,747) in Subway gift cards. Additionally, the company will provide the winner $750 (€686) to help cover the legal fees associated with the name change.

This isn’t the first time Subway has promised one lucky contestant a lifetime of free subs.

“In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life,” the chain declared in the announcement.

In February, the company announced that they’d officially be phasing out pre-sliced meats. Then, last month, Subway debuted a new sandwich featuring cold cuts that are sliced on-site at restaurants rather than pre-portioned.

To introduce its “Deli Hero” collection, the chain implemented an overhaul that took more than two years to complete, according to Subway, which called it “one of the most complex changes the brand has ever made.” It invested more than $80 million (€73 million) in deli meat slicers and installed them in over 20,000 restaurants. Since debuting the new sandwich, Subway says it has sold more than two million Deli Heroes.

So, free Deli Heroes or your very identity? You’ve got until tomorrow evening to decide.