With submissions from 140+ countries, Mexican photographer Ivan Silva clinched the Grand Prize with a stunning shot of a young football fan.

In today's world, it's getting tougher to spot the difference between photos taken with high-end cameras and those captured on smartphones.

The remarkable democratisation of photography has once again been celebrated through the dazzling results of the iPhone Photography Awards 2023.

With entries spanning the globe, this prestigious competition beckoned photographers from every corner of the world, armed with nothing more than their iPhones or iPads, to capture the essence of life through their lenses.

This year, the competition proudly embraced submissions from over 140 countries in 14 different categories, including Animals, Portrait, Cityscape and Travel.

Elevating itself above a pool of exceptional talent, Mexican photographer Ivan Silva's shot of a young football fan wearing a Messi shirt emerged as the Grand Prize Winner.

Presented below are the winning images from each of the competition's categories.

Grand Prize Winner - 'Heroe' by Ivan Silva

Grand Prize Winner, Ivan Silva, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico Credit: IPPA Awards / Ivan Silva

Photographer of the Year - 'Soy Sauce Village' by Thea Mihu

Photographer of the Year, Thea Mihu, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro in Hung Yen Province, HaNoi, Vietnam Credit: IPPA Awards / Thea Mihu

Abstract Winner - 'The Long Wait' by Tim Wheeler

Abstract Winner, Tim Wheeler, Shot on iPhone 7 Plus in Stockholm, Sweden Credit: IPPA Awards / Tim Wheeler

Animals Winner - 'Once en Rosa' by Skye Snyder

Animals Winner, Skye Synder, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in San Diego, California Credit: IPPA Awards / Skye Synder

Architecture Winner - 'The Great Synagogue' by Edwin Cabingan

Architecture Winner, Edwin Cabingan, Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Sydney Credit: IPPA Awards / Edwin Cabingan

Children Winner - 'Girl' by Sofia Ershova

Children Winner, Sofia Ershova, Shot on iPhone 13 Pro in Orange County, California Credit: IPPA Awards / Sofia Ershova

Cityscape Winner - 'Life in Tube-shaped Building' by Jinsong Hu

Cityscape Winner, Jinsong Hu, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in Chongqing, China Credit: IPPA Awards / Jinsong Hu

Landscape Winner - 'Early Morning Farm' by Tony Ensing

Landscape Winner, Tony Ensing, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro in Thesinge, The Netherlands Credit: IPPA Awards / Tony Ensing

Lifestyle Winner - 'Summer' by Shusen Jia

Lifestyle Winner, Shusen Jia, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in Beijing Credit: IPPA Awards / Shusen Jia

Nature Winner - 'Wonder Wheel' by Scott Galloway

Nature Winner, Scott Galloway, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in Columbus, Ohio Credit: IPPA Awards / Scott Galloway

Other Winner - 'Old School Iron and Steel Plant' by Tao Fan

Other Winner, Tao Fan, Shot on iPhone 11 in Inner Mongolia Credit: IPPA Awards / Tao Fan

People Winner - 'Sunset Years' by Daniel Heilig

People Winner, Daniel Heilig, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in Torbole, Italy (Lago di Garda) Credit: IPPA Awards / Daniel Heilig

Portrait Winner - 'Last Drop' by Ramazan Cirakoglu

Portrait Winner, Ramazan Cirakoglu, Shot on iPhone 12 in Çorum, Türkiye Credit: IPPA Awards / Ramazan Cirakoglu

Series Winner - 'Body Extensions' by Dominic Dahncke

Series Winner, Dominic Dahncke, Shot on iPhone XS in El Médano, Tenerife Credit: IPPA Awards / Dominic Dahncke

Still Life Winner - 'Viet Memories' by Robert Lie

Still Life Winner, Robert Lie, Shot on iPhone 14 Pro Max in Hoian, Vietnam Credit: IPPA Awards / Robert Lie

Travel Winner - 'Last Night before Xmas' by Long Nguyen

Travel Winner, Long Nguyen, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro in Cour du Commerce Saint-André, Paris Credit: IPPA Awards / Long Nguyen

The iPhone Photography Awards is the first and the longest running iPhone photography competition since 2007.