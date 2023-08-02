Visit Euronews

iPhone Photography Awards 2023: Can you believe these images were shot on a smartphone?

The winners have been announced for the iPhone Photography Awards 2023
By Theo Farrant

With submissions from 140+ countries, Mexican photographer Ivan Silva clinched the Grand Prize with a stunning shot of a young football fan.

In today's world, it's getting tougher to spot the difference between photos taken with high-end cameras and those captured on smartphones. 

The remarkable democratisation of photography has once again been celebrated through the dazzling results of the iPhone Photography Awards 2023.

With entries spanning the globe, this prestigious competition beckoned photographers from every corner of the world, armed with nothing more than their iPhones or iPads, to capture the essence of life through their lenses. 

This year, the competition proudly embraced submissions from over 140 countries in 14 different categories, including Animals, Portrait, Cityscape and Travel. 

Elevating itself above a pool of exceptional talent, Mexican photographer Ivan Silva's shot of a young football fan wearing a Messi shirt emerged as the Grand Prize Winner. 

Presented below are the winning images from each of the competition's categories. 

Grand Prize Winner - 'Heroe' by Ivan Silva

Credit: IPPA Awards / Ivan Silva
Grand Prize Winner, Ivan Silva, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro in Arandas, Jalisco, MexicoCredit: IPPA Awards / Ivan Silva

Photographer of the Year - 'Soy Sauce Village' by Thea Mihu

Credit: IPPA Awards / Thea Mihu
Photographer of the Year, Thea Mihu, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro in Hung Yen Province, HaNoi, VietnamCredit: IPPA Awards / Thea Mihu

Abstract Winner - 'The Long Wait' by Tim Wheeler

Credit: IPPA Awards / Tim Wheeler
Abstract Winner, Tim Wheeler, Shot on iPhone 7 Plus in Stockholm, SwedenCredit: IPPA Awards / Tim Wheeler

Animals Winner - 'Once en Rosa' by Skye Snyder

Credit: IPPA Awards / Skye Synder
Animals Winner, Skye Synder, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in San Diego, CaliforniaCredit: IPPA Awards / Skye Synder

Architecture Winner - 'The Great Synagogue' by Edwin Cabingan

Credit: IPPA Awards / Edwin Cabingan
Architecture Winner, Edwin Cabingan, Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max, SydneyCredit: IPPA Awards / Edwin Cabingan

Children Winner - 'Girl' by Sofia Ershova

Credit: IPPA Awards / Sofia Ershova
Children Winner, Sofia Ershova, Shot on iPhone 13 Pro in Orange County, CaliforniaCredit: IPPA Awards / Sofia Ershova

Cityscape Winner - 'Life in Tube-shaped Building' by Jinsong Hu

Credit: IPPA Awards / Jinsong Hu
Cityscape Winner, Jinsong Hu, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in Chongqing, ChinaCredit: IPPA Awards / Jinsong Hu

Landscape Winner - 'Early Morning Farm' by Tony Ensing

Credit: IPPA Awards / Tony Ensing
Landscape Winner, Tony Ensing, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro in Thesinge, The NetherlandsCredit: IPPA Awards / Tony Ensing

Lifestyle Winner - 'Summer' by Shusen Jia

Credit: IPPA Awards / Shusen Jia
Lifestyle Winner, Shusen Jia, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in BeijingCredit: IPPA Awards / Shusen Jia

Nature Winner - 'Wonder Wheel' by Scott Galloway

Credit: IPPA Awards / Scott Galloway
Nature Winner, Scott Galloway, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in Columbus, OhioCredit: IPPA Awards / Scott Galloway

Other Winner - 'Old School Iron and Steel Plant' by Tao Fan

Credit: IPPA Awards / Tao Fan
Other Winner, Tao Fan, Shot on iPhone 11 in Inner MongoliaCredit: IPPA Awards / Tao Fan

People Winner - 'Sunset Years' by Daniel Heilig

Credit: IPPA Awards / Daniel Heilig
People Winner, Daniel Heilig, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max in Torbole, Italy (Lago di Garda)Credit: IPPA Awards / Daniel Heilig

Portrait Winner - 'Last Drop' by Ramazan Cirakoglu

Credit: IPPA Awards / Ramazan Cirakoglu
Portrait Winner, Ramazan Cirakoglu, Shot on iPhone 12 in Çorum, TürkiyeCredit: IPPA Awards / Ramazan Cirakoglu

Series Winner - 'Body Extensions' by Dominic Dahncke

Credit: IPPA Awards / Dominic Dahncke
Series Winner, Dominic Dahncke, Shot on iPhone XS in El Médano, TenerifeCredit: IPPA Awards / Dominic Dahncke

Still Life Winner - 'Viet Memories' by Robert Lie

Credit: IPPA Awards / Robert Lie
Still Life Winner, Robert Lie, Shot on iPhone 14 Pro Max in Hoian, VietnamCredit: IPPA Awards / Robert Lie

Travel Winner - 'Last Night before Xmas' by Long Nguyen

Credit: IPPA Awards / Long Nguyen
Travel Winner, Long Nguyen, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro in Cour du Commerce Saint-André, ParisCredit: IPPA Awards / Long Nguyen

The iPhone Photography Awards is the first and the longest running iPhone photography competition since 2007.

