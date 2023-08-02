With submissions from 140+ countries, Mexican photographer Ivan Silva clinched the Grand Prize with a stunning shot of a young football fan.
In today's world, it's getting tougher to spot the difference between photos taken with high-end cameras and those captured on smartphones.
The remarkable democratisation of photography has once again been celebrated through the dazzling results of the iPhone Photography Awards 2023.
With entries spanning the globe, this prestigious competition beckoned photographers from every corner of the world, armed with nothing more than their iPhones or iPads, to capture the essence of life through their lenses.
This year, the competition proudly embraced submissions from over 140 countries in 14 different categories, including Animals, Portrait, Cityscape and Travel.
Elevating itself above a pool of exceptional talent, Mexican photographer Ivan Silva's shot of a young football fan wearing a Messi shirt emerged as the Grand Prize Winner.
Presented below are the winning images from each of the competition's categories.
Grand Prize Winner - 'Heroe' by Ivan Silva
Photographer of the Year - 'Soy Sauce Village' by Thea Mihu
Abstract Winner - 'The Long Wait' by Tim Wheeler
Animals Winner - 'Once en Rosa' by Skye Snyder
Architecture Winner - 'The Great Synagogue' by Edwin Cabingan
Children Winner - 'Girl' by Sofia Ershova
Cityscape Winner - 'Life in Tube-shaped Building' by Jinsong Hu
Landscape Winner - 'Early Morning Farm' by Tony Ensing
Lifestyle Winner - 'Summer' by Shusen Jia
Nature Winner - 'Wonder Wheel' by Scott Galloway
Other Winner - 'Old School Iron and Steel Plant' by Tao Fan
People Winner - 'Sunset Years' by Daniel Heilig
Portrait Winner - 'Last Drop' by Ramazan Cirakoglu
Series Winner - 'Body Extensions' by Dominic Dahncke
Still Life Winner - 'Viet Memories' by Robert Lie
Travel Winner - 'Last Night before Xmas' by Long Nguyen
The iPhone Photography Awards is the first and the longest running iPhone photography competition since 2007.