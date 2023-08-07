World Sports Photography Awards 2023: The winners in pictures

The only global competition for sport photography has unveiled its 2023 winners.

More than 700 photographers from over 70 countries around the world entered the 2023 World Sports Photography awards.

Here are some of the winners.

2023 Main winner

Sky Drive Patrick Smith/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Sky Drive. Team captain Lee Westwood of Majesticks GC plays a shot during the semi-finals of the LIV Golf Invitational in Miami.

Aquatic category AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi

Team Kazakhstan competes during the preliminaries of the artistic swimming at the 19th Fina World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Superman Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Superman. Gymnastics category. Donnell Whittenburg of the USA competing on the high bar during the men’s qualifications at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

Formula 1 category Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Formula 1 category. Zhou Guanyu of China crashes during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone.

Athletics category Phil Noble

Athletics category. B of the bang. Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago celebrates after winning gold in the final of the Men’s 200m at the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, UK.

Cricket category Philip Brown/Popperfoto

Cricket category. Surrounded. James Anderson of England bowls to Mohammad Ali of Pakistan on the fifth day of the first Test at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Tennis category Scott Barbour/Tennis Australia

Tennis category. The shadow cast by Coco Gauff as she serves during Round 1 of the Australian Open on Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park.

American football category Kevin Sabitus

American football category. The Final Kick. Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks a game-winning field goal as time expires during the fourth quarter of an NFL match against the Miami Dolphins.

Martial arts category James Ward Breen

Martial arts category. Silek Lanyah.

Boxing category Darren Burns

Boxing category. A flying mouth guard during a bout between Leti Leti and Conor Wallace.

Water category Octávio Passos/Getty Images

Water category. Justine Dupont of France rides a big wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.

Baseball category Howard Lo

Baseball category. Catcher. Sunday Baseball.

