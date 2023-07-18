Thousands stripped off their clothes and gathered on the streets and beaches of Kuopio in central Finland for a unique art project in the early hours of a bright Nordic night.

American artist Spencer Tunick is at it again.

Know for his photographs showing hundreds of naked people posing in a wide variety of environments, capturing the vulnerability and beauty of the human form, the photographer has taken a series of photographs in Kuopio (Finland) in which he gathered a thousand subjects and had them pose in their birthday suits.

The volunteers were photographed near lakes and on diving boards, as well as in the street and around a flowerbed in the middle of the city.

Thousands gather for Spencer Tunick around Kuopio's flowerbeds AFP

"Land of a Thousand Nudes" AFP

"Today, the Land of a Thousand Lakes has become the Land of a Thousand Nudes", commented Spencer Tunick, expressing his gratitude to those involved in this surprising artistic experiment. The photographer was also delighted "to give the public the opportunity to take part in the creative process".

"It’s a very rare thing for the public to become part of the process of creation," he added.

To explain his choice of locations, the visual artist explained: "I wanted to put the body in phase with Kuopio and the lakes of northern Finland.”

Naked in the streets of Kuopio AFP

This was not the first time Tunick brought his unique artistic vision to a public space. In November, around 2,500 of people shed their clothes on Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach, participating in an art installation aimed at raising awareness about skin cancer.

2,500 of people on Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach - November 2022 AFP

Calling out the "Grand Old Party" in Cleveland - 2016 AFP

In another installation in 2016, more than a hundred women stripped and posed naked with mirrors in Cleveland, responding to Tunick's call to blend art with politics and symbolically portray Donald Trump as unfit for the White House.