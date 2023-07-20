Who let the dogs out? And the cats, tortoises and ferrets too? Here are our top picks from this year's Comedy Pet Photo Awards.

The finalists of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards have been announced, and we're more than delighted to see the results.

Founded by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the competition aims to shine a spotlight on the joyous and indispensable presence of pets in our lives while also fostering awareness of animal welfare issues.

The winners of the competition will be announced on 11 August.

Among the entries vying for the top honours in this year's competition, you'll find an array of charming and amusing creatures, from Edgar the dandelion-loving tortoise to the doggy rebirth of Zorro.

So, paws whatever you're doing, and scroll down to see some of our favourite images from this year's event.

'A life changing event' by Michel Zoghzoghi © Michel Zoghzoghi / Comedy Pets

Alex is the shy one. Max is the playful one. Together they form a lethally cute duo. I had more fun taking photos of these two than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips. Michel Zoghzoghi

'Barking' by Chris Porsz © Comedy Pets / Chris Porsz

In March 2019 I was sat in the Union Sq, New York dog run when I spotted a lady with a pink bag on her hand ( to keep her hand clean) throwing a ball to her dog which was sat down facing her. The dog then launched itself and flipped in mid air to face me and snap! As you can see the lady with her hand on her head was as surprised as me and I think she is saying phew! I have searched in vain via the NY media to find the owner so that I can send her a copy. No joy so I am hoping this Pet Comedy competition can help me find the mystery woman and her leaping dog. You never know! Chris Porsz

'The Big Boss' by Kenichi Morinaga © Comedy Pets / Kenichi Morinaga

Big Boss is the Boss around here. He is gentle and kindness just big. Kenichi Morinaga

'When digging gets serious' by Sophie Boynton © Comedy Pets / Sophie Boynton

Shadow was digging holes as normal at the beach, when all of a sudden he was showing off his new technique! Luckily the camera was at the ready for this crazy position! Sophie Boynton

'Victory' by Kazutoshi Ono © Comedy Pets / Kazutoshi Ono

Perfect landing pose, right? Kazutoshi Ono

'Edgar's dandelion' by Jonathan Casey © Comedy Pets / Jonathan Casey

Beautiful Edgar's favourite food are the leaves and flowers of dandelions. Here she is seen taking her time to savour the flavour. Jonathan Casey

'Albert Einstein' by Masayoshi Yamamoto © Comedy Pets / Masayoshi Yamamoto

He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo. Masayoshi Yamamoto

'So this is the source of happiness' by Corinna Mooser © Comedy Pets / Corinna Mooser

That explains so much :D (Don't worry, it's just regular hemp for industry). Corinna Mooser

'The first outdoor walk' by Darya Zelentsova © Comedy Pets / Darya Zelentsova

Tiny happy ferret Boudicca (only 2,5 month old!) enjoys her first outdoor walk. Darya Zelentsova

'Oscar the dog' by Lana Polyakova © Comedy Pets / Lana Polyakova

Yes, his name is Oscar. He is an Afghan greyhound and is very pleased with himself. Lana Polyakova

'Pop up' by Kazutoshi Ono © Comedy Pets / Kazutoshi Ono

He seems to pop out of the autumn leaves, doesn't he? Kazutoshi Ono

'Zorro reborn' by Karl Goldhamer © Comedy Pets / Karl Goldhamer

The avenger of the poor is back, but this time as a dog and not on a horse, but in a car! The obligatory black mask is a must, of course. Karl Goldhamer

'A lovely couple' by Lana Polyakova © Comedy Pets / Lana Polyakova

I couldn't get past this couple! Lana Polyakova

'Is it a seal or a dog' by Monyque Macedo Dos Santos © Comedy Pets / Monyque Macedo Dos Santos

There's a hiding place under the sofa where Louis (the dog) likes to hide, that day I took his tennis ball from "his place", he got angry and put his head out through the hole barking asking for his ball back, that's when he turned into this angry seal, and I decided to register the moment. Monyque Macedo Dos Santos

'Who are you?' by Udo Krauss © Comedy Pets / Udo Krauss

Our cat Lilly played with a mouse, we saved the mouse and our dog Amy was fascinated by the mouse Udo Krauss

'The 498th round of Hide and seek' by Kim Horstmanshof © Comedy Pets / Kim Horstmanshof