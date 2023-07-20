Comedy Pet Photo Awards: Meet the hilarious furry finalists of this year's competition
By Theo Farrant
Who let the dogs out? And the cats, tortoises and ferrets too? Here are our top picks from this year's Comedy Pet Photo Awards.
The finalists of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards have been announced, and we're more than delighted to see the results.
Founded by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the competition aims to shine a spotlight on the joyous and indispensable presence of pets in our lives while also fostering awareness of animal welfare issues.
The winners of the competition will be announced on 11 August.
Among the entries vying for the top honours in this year's competition, you'll find an array of charming and amusing creatures, from Edgar the dandelion-loving tortoise to the doggy rebirth of Zorro.
So, paws whatever you're doing, and scroll down to see some of our favourite images from this year's event.