Emmy Awards to be postponed due to strikes

The 2023 Emmys are set to be the latest casualty of the enduring SAG-AFTRA strikes that have put Hollywood on standstill.

For the first time since 9/11, the Emmy Awards are set to be postponed.

The US’s biggest TV awards show was originally planned for 18 September this year, but due to the ongoing dual strikes from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has led host network Fox to reschedule.

The WGA went on strike in May over the lack of residuals from streaming platforms and the increased threat of AI to writing careers. This was then compounded by SAG-AFTRA going on strike this month, also due to earnings and AI concerns.

It’s the first time both unions have striked together since 1960.

The joint strike from Hollywood’s writers and performers has halted production on countless productions including shows like The Last of Us, Stranger Things and Abbott Elementary. Even completed projects like upcoming Luca Guadignano film Challengers and Dune: Part Two have had their releases potentially delayed by the strikes.

Although the major studios refused to negotiate with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, smaller indie studios have been able to continue production. A24 has multiple projects still in the works because they are willing to cooperate with the demands of the industry’s creative workers.

The 75th Primetime Emmys are now considering a new date in January 2024 as the studios continue their impasse with the creative unions.

The shortlist for this year’s Emmy awards were announced earlier this month with Succession’s final season hoovering up a total of 27 nominations. Following close behind, The Last of Us and The White Lotus were nominated for 24 and 23 awards respectively, representing a major coup for the three shows’ network, HBO.

With so much scripted TV and film on hold due to the strikes, Hollywood is likely to fall back on reality TV programming.

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenney Frankel has taken to Instagram to raise her concerns about the way reality stars can also be mistreated by the studio system.

“Reality stars are the step-children, the losers, the mules, the pack horses, the ones that the entertainment industry is going to rely on right now to carry the water and do the heavy lifting when ‘real stars, real A-list Hollywood’ is on strike,” Frankel said.

“We are not actors, we are not playing other people, we are not saying the words that are written for us,” she continued. “We are exposing ourselves, our families, our lives, our children.”

“I recognise that a dumb young reality star to be, wanting fame at any cost, doesn’t know what they’re signing and they can’t afford a good lawyer, but they’ll sign away their entire life just for a chance at fame. Just because Hollywood and the entertainment industry can exploit this green talent, does that mean they should?”