The French fashion house has partnered with the auctioneers to sell a unique collection of 22 of the brand’s artist-designed Artycapucines bags.

Louis Vuitton is teaming up with Sotheby’s to auction off 22 individual handbags with proceeds going to charity.

The bags are part of the French fashion house’s 'Artycapucines' collection which gives contemporary artists the platform to create their work right onto the surface of Vuitton’s Capucines bags.

The model is named after the Parisian street Rue Neuve-des-Capucines, where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854.

Since its release in 2013, the team behind the Capucines have invited six artists per year to put their own mark onto a bag. Each design is then sold in a limited-edition run of 200 for each artist’s piece.

One of the 22 bags in its unique hat box set to be auctioned in Paris Sotheby's

The bags featured in the Sotheby’s auction, though, will be one of a kind, making them more exclusive and covetable for luxury fans.

The artists involved in this project include Amélie Bertrand, Daniel Buren and Sam Falls, among others, and proceeds from each sale will go to a specific charity of the artist’s choice, like UNICEF, Médecins sans Frontières and World Central Kitchen.

Amélie Bertrand's bag design and accompanying box Sotheby's

Each bag will be presented in a monogram-covered Louis Vuitton Boîte Chapeau - or hat box - inspired by a 1924 Vuitton design. They will too be uniquely customised by each of the 22 artists, ranging from a simple signature to more elaborate designs, adding to the artistic value of every piece.

The auction of the Artycapucines bags will be open for online bidding from 28 June until 12 July and they’ll be available for public viewing at Sotheby’s Paris from 1 to 5 July. That’s perfect timing as the display will coincide with Couture Fashion Week in the French capital.