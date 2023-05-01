Louis Vuitton stages its first major show in South Korea, as more fashion houses are looking to strengthen their hold on the country's luxury market.

Runway? Bridgeway, more like.

Louis Vuitton transformed a bridge spanning the Han River into a massive runway for its latest collection on Saturday (29 April).

The French luxury house collaborated with Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of Squid Game, who served as creative advisor for the show.

The brand’s first “diplomatic journey” to Seoul opened with a burst of traditional Korean music before the lighting changed and cast the bridge in an eerie blue. Korean actress HoYeon Jung, who starred in Squid Game, opened the show, and models strutted down the Jamsugyo Bridge to music to showcase the fashion house's Pre-Fall 2023 collection by Nicolas Ghesquière.

The collection was a mix of colourful and futuristic ensembles, including sporty jackets, zipped jumpsuits and dramatic sunglasses.

Check out some of the designs below:

Models wearing creations for the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show in Seoul, 29 April AP Photo / Lee Jin-man

The audience for Louis Vuitton's first South Korean show included a mix of K-pop stars including Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation, members of Le Sserafim and Yeji from ITZY and celebrities like Alicia Vikander, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith and Bae Doona.

The event was broadcast live on giant screens throughout the city.

Global luxury brands have been keen to strengthen their hold on the country's luxury market and expand into South Korea, especially with the rise of K-pop music and global interest in the country's film and television projects.

It’s hardly a surprising move, as earlier this year, investment bank Morgan Stanley revealed that South Koreans are now the world's biggest luxury shoppers, with an annual spend of $325 per capita.

Gucci follows suit in two weeks, unveiling its latest collection in Seoul.