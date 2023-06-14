The actor, 46, has been accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and women for two decades in multiple states in the US. He now faces additional charges in Canada.

Former "Dances With Wolves" actor, Nathan Chasing Horse, is now facing nine further charges, including sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and removing a child from Canada under the age of 16, according to warrants issued by Canadian police.

Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service stated on Tuesday that the investigation has spanned multiple years, with one of the alleged offences dating back to 2005.

Chasing Horse has been held in custody in Las Vegas since his arrest in January, where he is facing 18 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse, and kidnapping.

Allegations of leading a cult-like group and exploiting Indigenous families

Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on 3 April 2023. Ty O'Neil/AP Photo

The actor, known for his role as Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in the 1990 Oscar-winning film starring Kevin Costner, is accused of leading a cult-like group called "The Circle."

Court documents suggest that he leveraged his position within this group to gain the trust of Indigenous families and their children, ultimately taking underage wives.

“Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions,” reads the arrest warrant, adding that his followers believed he could communicate with higher beings and referred to him as “Medicine Man” or “Holy Person.”

In an attempt to dismiss the case, Chasing Horse appealed to the Supreme Court of Nevada, leading to a pause in the prosecution. His legal team claims that his accusers willingly engaged in sexual activities with him.

However, Chasing Horse is also facing criminal charges in Montana and British Columbia.

Alexandra Kazarian, his California attorney who previously represented him on other charges, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The U.S. arrest report reveals that a woman from British Columbia reported Chasing Horse to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), who then contacted the Las Vegas police, initiating the investigation that led to his arrest.

She alleges that she was only 13 years old when she first encountered the actor during his ceremonial performances in Canada. She claims that he began a sexual relationship with her when she turned 17.

The Tsuut’ina police, responsible for serving the First Nation west of Calgary, stated that prosecuting Chasing Horse across different jurisdictions has required extensive planning and cooperation.