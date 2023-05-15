Oscar winner Kate Winslet picked up the BAFTA TV award for best leading actress during a glitzy night, which saw TV stars descend on London's Royal Festival Hall for the biggest night in the UK television calendar.
The stars were out in London on Sunday for the biggest night in British television. The TV BAFTA awards, hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan at the Royal Festival Hall, saw Kate Winslet win the best leading actress gong for her performance in ‘I Am Ruth’, about a mother who tries to help her depressed teenage daughter.
In the series, which also won the award for single drama, the Oscar-winning actress starred opposite her own daughter Mia Threapleton and, accepting the award, said, “If I could break it in half, I would give the other half to my daughter… we did this together, kiddo."
Winslet also used the stage to pay tribute to the UK TV industry, saying, “small British television dramas can be mighty" and explained that mental health stories like the one told in ‘I Am Ruth’ "need to be heard".
Royal recognition
In the leading actor category, Ben Whishaw took the win for his performance as the stressed lead character in medical drama ‘This Is Going to Hurt’. The voice of Paddington Bear had also been on stage with the team behind the animated film star, which won the most memorable moment award for the iconic sketch featuring the late Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee last year.
Sharon Horgan, who won the best drama award for her Apple TV series ‘Bad Sisters’, used her acceptance speech to pay tribute to the WGA’s striking writers in the U.S., saying she stands in “solidarity” with the protestors.
Last laugh
‘Derry Girls’ scooped the award for best scripted comedy programme as well as the gong best female comedy performance, which was given to the show's star Siobhan McSweeney, who played the eye-rolling, teaching nun Sister Michael in the hugely popular Channel 4 series, which ended last year.
Accepting her award, McSweeney joked, "As my mother lay dying in Cork, one of the very last things she said to me was, would I not consider retraining as a teacher?” adding, “If she could see me now getting a Bafta for playing a teacher... joke's on you".
Other top winners included a documentary about athlete Sir Mo Farah and his illegal trafficking into the UK as a child. Collecting the award for ‘The Real Mo Farah’, the Olympian paid tribute to children currently being trafficked, saying, “The kids have no say at all, they are just kids and no child should ever go through what I did, I hope my story shows they aren't alone, we are in it together."
Crime pays for Claudia
A special edition of BBC hit ‘The Repair Shop’, which featured King Charles, was named best daytime programme and reality show ‘The Traitors’, which sees players ‘murder’ each other in a Scottish castle, took home the awards for best reality and constructed factual and best entertainment performance for its host Claudia Winkleman.
There were tears in the auditorium too, as the shows ‘in memoriam’ section paid tribute to TV stars who have passed away in the last year. They included presenter and drag queen Paul O'Grady, talk show host Jerry Springer, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Len Goodman and Barry Humphries, otherwise known as Dame Edna Everage.
Here's a full rundown of the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards winners:
Leading actress
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie Too - Sky Atlantic
Imelda Staunton, The Crown - Netflix
WINNER: Kate Winslet, I Am Ruth - Channel 4
Maxine Peake, Anne - ITV1
Sarah Lancashire, Julia - Sky Atlantic
Vicky McClure, Without Sin - ITVX
Leading actor
WINNER: Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt - BBC One
Chaske Spencer, The English - BBC Two
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders - BBC One
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Martin Freeman, The Responder - BBC One
Taron Egerton, Black Bird - Apple TV+
Supporting actress
Adelayo Adedayo, The Responder - BBC One
WINNER: Anne-Marie Duff, Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
Fiona Shaw, Andor - Disney+
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix
Lesley Manville, Sherwood - BBC One
Saffron Hocking, Top Boy - Netflix
Supporting actor
WINNER: Adeel Akhtar, Sherwood - BBC One
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Josh Finan, The Responder - BBC One
Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix
Samuel Bottomley, Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic
Drama series
WINNER: Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
The Responder - BBC One
Sherwood - BBC One
Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
Scripted comedy
Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One
Big Boys - Channel 4
WINNER: Derry Girls - Channel 4
Ghosts - BBC One
Single drama
WINNER: I Am Ruth - Channel 4
The House - Netflix
Life and Death in the Warehouse - BBC Three
Mini-series
A Spy Among Friends - ITVX
WINNER: Mood - BBC Three
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe - ITV1
This Is Going To Hurt - BBC One
Soap and continuing drama
WINNER: Casualty - BBC One
EastEnders - BBC One
Emmerdale - ITV1
Male performance in a comedy programme
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - The Roku Channel
Jon Pointing, Big Boys - Channel 4
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max
WINNER: Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows - Disney+
Stephen Merchant, The Outlaws - BBC One
Female performance in a comedy programme
Daisy May Cooper, Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One
Diane Morgan, Cunk On Earth - BBC Two
Lucy Beaumont, Meet The Richardsons - Dave
Natasia Demetriou, Ellie & Natasia - BBC Three
WINNER: Siobhán Mcsweeney, Derry Girls - Channel 4
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4
International
The Bear - Disney+
WINNER: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix
Wednesday - Netflix
Oussekine - Disney+
Pachinko - Apple TV+
The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic
Entertainment programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV1
Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash - BBC Two
WINNER: The Masked Singer - ITV1
Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
Entertainment performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
WINNER: Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors - BBC One
Lee Mack, The 1% Club - ITV1
Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4
Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard - Channel 4
Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal - Netflix
Comedy entertainment programme
WINNER: Friday Night Live - Channel 4
The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Taskmaster - Channel 4
Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
Live event
Concert For Ukraine - ITV1
WINNER: Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC One
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC One
Features
Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
WINNER: Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas - Channel 4
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live - ITV1
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC Two
Daytime
The Chase - ITV1
WINNER: The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit - BBC One
Scam Interceptors - BBC One
Current affairs
Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure) - ITV1
WINNER: Children of the Taliban - Channel 4
The Crossing (Exposure) - ITV1
Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama) - BBC One
Single documentary
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes - Sky Documentaries
Escape From Kabul Airport - BBC Two
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story - BBC Two
WINNER: The Real Mo Farah - BBC One
Factual series
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4
WINNER: Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky Crime
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi - Netflix
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV1
Reality and constructed factual
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams - BBC One
RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three
WINNER: The Traitors - BBC One
We Are Black and British - BBC Two
Specialist factual
Aids: The Unheard Tapes - BBC Two
The Green Planet - BBC One
How To Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa - Channel 4
WINNER: Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - BBC iPlayer
News coverage
BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine - BBC One
WINNER: Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv - Channel 4
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview - ITV1
Sport
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - BBC One
WINNER: Uefa Women's Euro 2022 - BBC One
Wimbledon 2022 - BBC One
Short-form programme
Always, Asifa - Together TV
Biscuitland - All 4
WINNER: How To Be a Person - E4
Kingpin Cribs - Channel 4
Writer: Comedy
Jack Rooke, Big Boys - Channel 4
WINNER: Lisa McGee, Derry Girls - Channel 4
Nancy Harris, The Dry - Britbox
Sharon Horgan/Barunka O'Shaughnessy/Helen Serafinowicz/Holly Walsh, Motherland - BBC One
Writer: Drama
WINNER: Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt - BBC One
Alice Oseman, Heartstopper - Netflix
Pete Jackson, Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
Tony Schumacher, The Responder - BBC One
Lifetime achievement
WINNER: Meera Syal