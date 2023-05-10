By Euronews

A good night for Sweden and a bad night for Ireland as 10 out of 15 countries qualify for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The first Eurovision semi-final took place in Liverpool on Tuesday with 15 acts competing for 10 places.

It was a good night for Sweden as the singer Loreen easily made the final line-up with the song Tattoo, maintaining her position as the favourite to win the competition.

But yet again it was a bad night for Ireland who despite having won the contest a record-breaking seven times, failed to qualify. In fact, the Emerald Isle hasn't made the finals since 2018.

Making it through to the Grand Final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, the Czech Republic (Czechia), Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

Those countries that didn't make it through were Ireland, Malta, Azerbaijan, Latvia and the Netherlands.

Ten more acts will progress to the main competition after the second semi-final on Thursday.

All the qualifiers will join France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom in Liverpool for the Grand Final on Saturday 13 May.

The city is hosting the contest on behalf of Ukraine because of the war with Russia.