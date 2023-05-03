On 13 May, Liverpool is planning to host the biggest sing-along event in the world to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine during the Eurovision Song Contest.

As Liverpool gears up to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, the city is also preparing for a grand musical spectacle to express solidarity with the war-torn country.

The #HelpUkraineSong campaign seeks to unite people through music, inviting choirs, musicians and the general public to perform and upload their rendition of The Beatles' classic hit, 'With A Little Help From My Friends'.

On 13 May at midday, the Museum of Liverpool will host a "flash mob" moment, joined by iconic UK attractions such as the London Eye, Blackpool Tower, and Warwick Castle, as well as locations worldwide, to participate simultaneously.

The initiative also urges individuals, vocalists, and choirs from all corners of the globe to showcase their rendition of the song on social media.

Kalush Orchestra celebrate winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Luca Bruno/AP Photo

Valerie Bounds, who co-founded and runs a Liverpool-based creative agency, came up with the idea while in London last year.

As a big Eurovision fan and volunteer with the Red Cross, as well as someone who has worked with Ukrainian refugees, Bounds saw an opportunity to bring the worlds of music and charity together.

"Having been told directly from Ukrainians themselves, music and singing is integral to their culture so this is the perfect way to express support," she said.

The #HelpUkraineSong campaign has received support from a range of partners, including President Zelenskyy's United 24 fundraising platform, the children's charity War Child, and the Ukraine Ministry of Culture.

All funds generated by #HelpUkraineSong will be donated to War Child, the only specialist charity that aids children impacted by war.

The project aims to echo the spirit of the UK's NHS clapping campaign during the pandemic, uniting people across the world through the power of music.