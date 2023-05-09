In this quiz, we'll put your knowledge of Eurovision to the test with a mix of fun and challenging questions that cover everything from past winners to iconic performances and more.

As the Eurovision Song Contest draws closer, with the first semi-final later today (followed by the second semi-final on Thursday 11 and the grand final on Saturday 13 May), it's time to put your knowledge to the test with our ultimate quiz!

From the earliest contests to the most recent, our quiz covers everything from song lyrics to obscure trivia.

With a total of 20 questions, you'll have the chance to showcase your expertise. But don't get too confident, as the questions will start off easy and gradually become more challenging.

So, are you up for the challenge of proving yourself as the ultimate Eurovision expert?

Let's see how well you do...