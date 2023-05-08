American popstar Miley Cyrus has beaten the record made jointly by Harry Styles' 'As It Was' and Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI’s ‘Stay’ by becoming the fastest ever artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify with her hit 'Flowers'.

She’ll definitely be buying herself a bouquet... Pop superstar Miley Cyrus’ catchy song ‘Flowers’ has become the fastest song to reach a billion streams on Spotify.

Taking to her Instagram account, Cyrus paid tribute to her fans, sharing a video featuring the song and a caption reading: “Thanks a billion, I love you”.

‘Flowers’, the lead single from the ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ album, hit the billion-stream milestone in just 112 days after its release on 12 January.

It’s been a smash hit for Miley Cyrus, spending 8 non-consecutive weeks at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the longest-running UK Number One single for a female artist since Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ in 2021.

On Spotify alone, ‘Flowers’ also holds the record for the most-streamed song in a single week.

This success comes as no surprise to Euronews Culture. In an interview with Lee Fields in February, the soul legend predicted the single’s success, saying: “I like Miley Cyrus. Whatever her new release is now, I think it’s going to be a mega hit for her. I heard it once before I left the States, and it’s great”.

While Cyrus has previously joined the streaming platform’s ‘Billions Club’ with her 2009 single ‘Party in the U.S.A.’, which has over 1.19 billion plays to date, her latest hit looks set to surpass that popularity. It has already beaten Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ and Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI’s ‘Stay’, which jointly held the top spot for fastest-to-a-billion views at 118 days a piece, before being pipped to the post by ‘Flowers’.

Following her success, Euronews Culture takes a look at other top Spotify records broken…

Top 5 most streamed songs of all time

While ‘Flowers’ is certainly impressive to have racked up over 1 billion listens, it’s small fry in comparison to the performance of some songs on the platform...

The Weeknd, performing here at Coachella, has the most played song ever on Spotify with 'Blinding Lights' Copyright 2023 Invision

1. The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’, was released in 2019 and has racked up 3.565 billion plays since then.

2. 2017’s ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran, who recently won his ‘Let’s Get It On’ copyright infringement trial, has been played 3.470 billion times.

3. The unofficial soundtrack to the COVID-19 pandemic ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones and I has inspired 2.813 billion listens since its release in 2019.

4. Lewis Capaldi’s hit ‘Someone You Loved’ has been listed to 2.771 billion times since it came out in 2018.

5. ‘Rockstar’ by Post Malone, featuring 21 Savage, is not even six years old, but has managed an impressive 2.666 billion listens on Spotify since its 2017 release.

Artists with the most songs in the top 100

Only The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran have surpassed the three billion plays mark - with ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Shape of You’ respectively - so it’s not surprising they feature in the list of artists with most songs in Spotify’s top 100 most played records. Some of the other entries may raise a few eyebrows, however.

Justin Bieber, here with his wife Hailey at 2022's Grammy Awards, has 6 records in Spotify's top 100 most played list Copyright Invision

In first place is Justin Bieber with 6 records, including his collaboration ‘Stay’ with The Kid LAROI and ‘Love Yourself’, which has over 2 billion listens.

In joint second place are Ed Sheeran and Post Malone - each have 5 songs in the top 100. As well as mega-hit ‘Shape of You’, Sheeran has over 2 billion plays on ‘Perfect’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and ‘Photograph’ and Post Malone has two songs in the top ten alone with ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Sunflower’.

Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes share the third place spot with four top 100 entries, with Dua Lipa being the only female artist to have more than two songs in the list. Dua Lipa - who just last week was a co-chair at the glitzy Met Gala - boasts hits ‘Don’t Start Now’, ‘New Rules’ and ‘Levitating’ which all have over 1.5 billion plays, while Shawn Mendes’ ‘Señorita’ is his top song, with 2.419 billion listens to date.

Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala, where she was a co-chair Copyright Invision

Rounding off the list of artists with more than two top 100 hits are, unsurprisingly, The Weeknd, alongside The Chainsmokers, Imagine Dragons, Drake, XXXTentacion, Bruno Mars and Eminem - all who have three of their releases on the coveted Spotify ranking.

Most monthly listeners

While women do relatively badly on the top 100 list of most-listened to artists, five of them - including Miley Cyrus - are far more popular on the top ten list of most monthly listeners on Spotify.

1. Perhaps unsurprisingly at this point, The Weeknd tops the list, with the Canadian singer being the only to break the 100 million plays-a-month record, with 108.52 million streams.

2. Taylor Swift’s popularity never seems to change and that’s reflected here - she gets 83.87 million listens every month.

3. Ed Sheeran is also not going to raise any eyebrows with his position on the ranking - he racks up 83.15 million plays each month.

4. Although Miley Cyrus’ record is no doubt impressive, it was possibly expected. The Tennessee native has 78.57 million plays on her lengthy back catalogue on a monthly basis.

5. Rihanna - despite, much to the chagrin of her fans, not having released an album since 2016’s ‘Anti’ - sits firmly inside the top 5, with 75.92 millions spins per month.

Rihanna, seen here at the Met Gala, is in the top 5 despite not having released any new music for 7 years Copyright Invision

6. Colombian superstar Shakira, who’s been performing for over 30 years, has 73.62 million monthly listeners.

7. The lowest placed woman on the list is Ariana Grande, but with 73.07 million plays a month, it’s likely she doesn’t mind.

8. Despite Justin Bieber’s success in topping the list of most records in Spotify’s top 100, he surprisingly only comes in at number 8 on this list - but that still equates to a not-too-shabby 72.92 million plays every month.

9. Following Bieber very closely with 72.39 million listens a month is fellow Canadian hitmaker Drake.

10. Rounding of the top ten - and the last artist to have over 70 million monthly listens - is David Guetta, who gets 72.09 million plays on Spotify.