Legendary Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin made a lasting impact on the fashion world, particularly at major fashion events such as Paris Fashion Week, where he captured the attention of audiences with his striking designs.

Valentin Yudashkin, the highly acclaimed Russian fashion designer known for his dramatic and eye-catching designs, passed away this week at the age of 59.

News of his death came two days after Russian media reported that Yudashkin's mentor and the Soviet Union's most renowned fashion designer, Vyacheslav Zaitsev, had died.

According to Sergei Doubine, the Russian deputy editor-in-chief at Euronews, "Yudashkin was a fashion visionary, and can be compared on a European level to Pierre Cardin, who was also popular in the Soviet Union."

To pay tribute to the celebrated and highly influential fashion designer, we've curated a photo collection of his most iconic looks that were showcased at fashion shows throughout his career.

But first, let's take a closer look at the man behind the designs and learn about his remarkable journey to success.

A trailblazer in the Russian fashion industry

Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin, left, and his daughter Galina Yudashkina, walk on the runways at Moscow Fashion Week, 2017 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Yudashkin was widely recognised for his intricate, embellished designs that drew attention at international fashion shows, sports events, and military ceremonies.

His designs represented a stark departure from the Soviet-era style prevalent in his hometown of Odintsovo, located on the outskirts of Moscow, where he was born.

He was a trailblazer in the Russian fashion industry, being the first Russian designer to join the French Federation of High Fashion and to appear regularly at Paris Fashion Week over three decades.

His Faberge collection in 1991, inspired by the decorative eggs, left there fashion industry in awe, helping him achieve international acclaim.

In addition to his stunning runway creations, Yudashkin also clothed many high-profile figures, including former Soviet first lady Raisa Gorbachev.

Models display a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Moscow Fashion Week, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/AP

A model displays a collection by famous Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as she walks along the "Floating bridge" during Fashion Week at Zaryadye Park AP Photo

Yudashkin presenting new Russian military uniform with President Putin and other officials at the Defense Ministry in Moscow on January 28, 2008. VLADIMIR RODIONOV/AP

Yudashkin left his indelible mark not only in the world of high fashion, but also in athletics and military fashion.

He created eye-catching uniforms for the national Olympic teams in 1994 and 1996, as well as crafting kits for the Russian soccer team in 1999.

More controversially, he designed the military uniforms for the Russian army and Ministry of Defence in 2008. The designs were met with criticism for being unsuitable for Russia's cold weather.

But Yudashkin claimed that his original design was corrupted by military manufacturers, opting for cheaper, low-quality materials.

Yudashkin's reputation further suffered a setback last year when his Paris show was cancelled due to his failure to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nonetheless, his influence and contributions to fashion remain significant and he will always be remembered as an iconic designer.

Here is a photo collection of some of Yudashkin's greatest looks throughout his illustrious career:

Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin, 28, showed these violin ensembles in beige and black, 30 July 1992. AFP

Valentin Yudashkin mixes fur and felt for an ensemble presented on the last day of the Moscow High Fashion Show 29 November 1998 AFP

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the High Fashion Week in Moscow 30 November 2003. AFP

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the High Fashion Week in Moscow 30 November 2003. AFP

A model wears a dress by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin in Moscow, 06 July 2006, during a presentation of his new collection. AFP

A model wears a dress by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin in Moscow, 06 July 2006, during a presentation of his new collection. AFP

Models display creation by Russian fasion designer Valentin Yudashkin during the haute couter fall-winter 2007-2008 collection in Moscow, 09 July 2007. AFP

Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin speaks near his creations during an exhibition in the State historical museum at Red Square in Moscow on October 1, 2008. AFP

Models wear creations by Russian designer's Valentin Yudashkin for his ready to wear spring-summer 2011 fashion collection, presented in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2010. Jacques Brinon/AP

Models display creations by Russia designer Valentin Yudashkin during Moscow Fashion Week, Russia, Wednesday, March 27, 2013. Misha Japaridze/AP

Models wear creations for Valentin Yudashkin ready-to-wear fall-winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented in Paris, Monday , March 5, 2018. Kamil Zihnioglu/AP

Models display a collection by famous Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin along the "Floating bridge" during the last day of Moscow Fashion Week, 26 June 2022 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Valentin Yudashkin: 1963 - 2023