By Euronews with AFP & AP

As the final countdown to King Charles III's coronation begins, some hardcore fans of the British royal family have already begun camping along the main road to Buckingham Palace.

With less than a week until the big day, many wanted to ensure they would have the best possible view, as preparations for the coronation continued around them.

Hundreds of thousands of people from the UK and across the world are expected to travel to London on Saturday for the coronation.

A first group of campers were already in position along The Mall, securing the best possible view to witness the historic event.

One of those was Maria Scott, who said she was the first camper to arrive on Thursday with her friend Carol.

"To be here at the front to see history happening in front of our eyes, it's amazing," Scott said.

A third member of the group, 33-year-old Patrick O’Neil from Belfast in Northern Ireland, joined the pair on Monday.

"It's just great to be among the atmosphere and just meet up with my friends and enjoy our passion for the royal family and just celebrate our new king," he said.

King Charles's coronation will be an event with many firsts: it will be Britain's first 21st-century coronation, as well as the country's first-ever coronation of a British Monarch to be broadcast in technicolour.

The coronation's main public event, the King’s Procession, will depart Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate, and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island to reach Westminster Abbey. There the Archbishop of Canterbury will crown the King and his wife, Queen Camilla.