Madame Tussaud's in Sydney unveiled its own Windsor dynasty waxworks in Sydney in time for the coronation.

Charles III, flanked by Kate, William and Harry, greeted the Australian public.

Mikayla McGlone, Madame Tussauds Sydney Operations Manager, said: "The king, I mean, the resemblance is absolutely uncanny. You know, the details that we go into with our figures is incredible. It's taken us nine months to create this figure, hair has been individually inserted."