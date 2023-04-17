Coronation Concert: Who is on the line-up for Windsor Castle event?

The date of King Charles III’s coronation is fast approaching and it has been announced that Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among musical acts on the line-up for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

The event, hosted by the BBC, will take place on Sunday 7 May - the day after the coronation at Westminster Abbey - in front of an audience of 20,000 members of the public.

The concert will also include performances by Italian opera star, Andrea Bocelli; Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel; singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer, Alexis Ffrench.

Take That's performance will feature three of the original members - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald. In a joint statement, they said they "couldn't wait" for the show. "This will be our first live show since the Odyssey Tour, four years ago in 2019, and what a stage to come back on.”

Katy Perry said she was "excited" to perform as well as "shine a light further" on The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by the King when he was the Prince of Wales. The charity - of which Perry is an ambassador - works to tackle widespread poverty and hardship in South Asia, as well as raise funds to end child trafficking.

More Coronation Concert acts are expected to be announced soon. There have been rumours that Adele and the Spice Girls would also make an appearance, but their names have not yet been officially confirmed. Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John and Harry Styles have all reportedly declined invitations to appear.

Last month, Snoop Dogg revealed his interest in performing at the Coronation Concert, telling The Sun newspaper: “I’m down to perform at the coronation. Make it happen.”

While it remains doubtful that the Doggfather will make an appearance, it has also been announced that a coronation choir will also be in attendance. Made up of amateur singers from across the UK, including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, this choir will appear alongside a virtual choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth.

A massive light display will form the centrepiece of the concert. Locations across the UK will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

The event will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Quite how many people will tune in remains to be determined, as a recent YouGov poll revealed that a majority of Britons were not interested in the coronation.

In the survey of more than 3,000 adults conducted this month, 35% said they “did not care very much” about the event, and 29% said they did not care at all. 24% of people said they cared “a fair amount” and only 9% said they cared “a great deal”. However, 46% said they were likely to take part in related coronation celebrations.