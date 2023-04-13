The Cannes Film Festival has announced the official line-up for its 76th edition.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux and Iris Knobloch, the former WarnerMedia France and Germany boss who has succeeded Pierre Lescure as Cannes Film Festival President, announced the full line-up of films competing for the coveted Palme d’Or. (Scroll down for the complete selection.)

Knobloch namechecked Lescure at the start of the conference before the line-up, stating that the festival was a veritable “gamechanger” for films and highlighting the importance of seeing films in theatres. Frémaux stated that they had seen over 2000 films prior to making this year’s selection, which is a "wider selection" following the pandemic years.

This year's selection will be another starry one, with the likes of Harrison Ford, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Tom hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Sandra Huller gracing the red carpet.

It is also worth noting that the 2023 Competition selection, which is an eclectic mix of young voices and veterans, has equalled the record number of women for Cannes: like last year, five female filmmakers will compete for the Palme d'Or.

There has been pressure on film festivals like Cannes and Venice to be more inclusive in its competition selections, especially since the Berlinale is racing ahead with almost 50/50 parity. The topic of quotas at film festivals and awards shows, and gender equality in the arts in general, is a heated debate.

Frémaux previously admitted that the late great Agnes Varda told him: “I’m not a female director. I am a woman, and I’m a director.” Fremaux added: “She said to me, 'Please, never pick up a film because it’s directed by a woman. Pick up a film because it’s a good film'.”

This year’s festival will run from 16-27 May, and we already knew the opening film: Johnny Depp’s comeback movie Jeanne du Barry. Directed by Maïwenn, who also stars, the French-language film’s world premiere will take place on 16 May. Depp portrays King Louis XV and speaks French in the film, which takes inspiration from the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles.

Other hot tickets had already been confirmed for the Croisette, including Martin Scorsese’s latest Killers of the Flower Moon(for Apple TV), Lucasfilms’ Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the latest edition in the long-running Indiana Jones film series starring Harrison Ford, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, as well as Pedro Almodóvar's new short film Strange Way of Life, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

Swedish director and two-time Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund (The Square, Triangle of Sadness) will preside over this year’s Competition jury. Östlund’s jury duty falls exactly 50 years after late his compatriot Ingrid Bergman served in the role of jury president in 1973.

The full line-up is as follows:

COMPETITION

Club Zero, Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City, Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet

Monster, Hiokazu Kore-eda

Il Sol dell’Avvenire, Nanni Moretti

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

L’Eté Dernier, Catherine Breillat

La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung

About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan

May December, Todd Haynes

Rapito, Marco Bellocchio

Firebrand, Karim Ainouz

The Old Oak, Ken Loach

Banel et Adama , Ramata-Toulaye Sy

, Ramata-Toulaye Sy Perfect Days, Wim Wenders

Jeunesse, Wang Bing

** Some additions will be incoming in the coming days, according to Thierry Frémaux - including the return of a documentary film in Competition, the first time since 2004 with Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11, which won the Palme d’Or. **

(Title in bold denotes first films eligible for the Camera d’Or)

OUT OF COMPETITION

Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

The Idol, Sam Levinson

Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold

UN CERTAIN REGARD

How to Have Sex , Molly Manning Walker

, Molly Manning Walker The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno

Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri

The Settlers, Felipe Galvez

The Mother of All Lies, Asmae El Moodier

The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza & Renee Nader

Goodbye Julia , Mohammed Kordofani

, Mohammed Kordofani Omen , Baloji Thasiani

, Baloji Thasiani The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen

Rosalie, Stéphanie Di Giusto

The New Boy, Warwick Thornton

If Only I Could Hibernate , Zoljargal Purevdash

, Zoljargal Purevdash Hopeless , Kim Chang-hoon

, Kim Chang-hoon Rien à Perdre , Delphine Deloget

, Delphine Deloget Les Meutes , Kamal Lazraq

, Kamal Lazraq Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

La Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley

(Titles in bold denote first films eligible for the Camera d’Or)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Anselm, Wim Wenders

Occupied City, Steve McQueen

Man in Black, Wang Bing

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Omar La Fraise, Elias Belkeddar

Acide, Just Philippot

Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap

CANNES PREMIERE

Le Temps d’Aimer, Katell Quillevere

Kubi, Takeshi Kitano

Cerrar los Ojos, Victor Erice

Bonnar, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost

