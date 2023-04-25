We’re now only a few weeks away from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and the slate is now finalized.

The festival added 14 further films to its Official Selection ahead of next month’s festival, including two more Competition titles. The Competition now stands at 21 films.

The festival has also revealed some notable new premieres across various sections, including Lisandro Alonso’s Eureka, Amat Escalante’s Perdidos en la Noche, Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s thriller Black Flies starring Katherine Waterston, Sean Penn, Michael Pitt, Tye Sheridan and Mike Tyson, plus a new short by Pedro Costa.

Another newly-added film is Catherine Corsini’s Le Retour in Competition.

Corsini’s film, which follows a 40-something woman working for a wealthy Parisian family who joins them on a summer trip, was supposed to be announced as part of the festival’s slate on 13 April. However, Cannes’ administration board decided to put it on hold after hearing of several alleged inappropriate incidents during the filming of the movie.

Corsini was allegedly accused of harassment by crew members, while other members of the crew had allegedly been accused of inappropriate acts against two female actors, according to French reports in newspapers Le Parisien and Libération. According to the National Film Center (CNC), a scene of a sexual nature involving the 15-year-old female protagonist of the film was added to the script and allegedly filmed without the consent of the Commission des Enfants du Spectacle, a government-backed organization.

Cannes Delegate General Thierry Frémaux is reported to have said that he would not be swayed by rumours, and its inclusion in Competition means a record seven female filmmakers will now compete for the Palme d’Or next month.

Pixar's new film, Elemental, will be this edition's Closing Night film Pixar

As previously announced, this year’s festival is set to kick off on 16 May with Maïwenn’s period movie Jeanne du Barry starring Johnny Depp, and it has been announced that Pixar’s new film, Elemental, will wrap up the festival on the last day.

Other hot tickets this year include The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer, Asteroid City by Wes Anderson, Monster by Hirokazu Kore-eda, as well as Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and the final Indiana Jones adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by James Mangold. There is also the new Ken Loach film, The Old Oak, which revolves around a pub in a former mining community, which could be the director’s last. Indeed, the veteran British filmmaker, 86, has said in an interview with Hollywood Reporter that the prospect of another feature would be like “an old nag at the Grand National”.

“I’m just not sure I can get around the court again. It’s like an old nag at the Grand National. You think: ‘Good God, I’ll be falling at the first fence!” he said, adding: “Films take a couple of years and I’ll be nearly 90. And your facilities do decline. Your short-term memory goes and my eyesight is pretty rubbish now, so it’s quite tricky.”

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from the 16 - 27 May. Scroll down for the full line-up.

The official poster was also unveiled, featuring Catherine Deneuve on the set of Alain Cavalier’s La Chamade from 1968.

The press release states: “The actress of Peau d’Âne is an embodiment of cinema, far from what is conventional or appropriate. Without compromise and always in tune with her convictions, even if it means going against the grain of the times.”

Deneuve is cited as being the muse of Jacques Demy, Agnès Varda, Luis Buñuel, François Truffaut, Marco Ferreri, Manoel de Oliveira, and many others.

“For more than 60 years, the greatest French star has never stopped shooting, reinventing herself, experimenting, daring to do counterintuitive work or first films. An icon who has never stood still and has kept her art alive. Deneuve embodies in her very own way the richness of the cinema that the Festival wants to defend: auteur films but also quality popular films.”

The festival added that Catherine Deneuve “stands for what cinema should never stop being: elusive, daring, irreverent. Something self-evident: a necessity.”

This year's Cannes poster Cannes Film Festival

The full programme is as follows:

Opening Night

Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn

Closing Night

Elemental, Peter Sohn

In Competition

Club Zero, Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City, Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet

Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda

Il Sol dell’Avvenire, Nanni Moretti

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

L’Eté Dernier, Catherine Breillat

La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung

About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan

May December, Todd Haynes

Rapito, Marco Bellocchio

Firebrand, Karim Ainouz

The Old Oak, Ken Loach

Banel et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days, Wim Wenders

Jeunesse, Wang Bing

Black Flies, Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

Le Retour, Catherine Corsini

Out of Competition

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn

The Idol, Sam Levinson

Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold

L’Abbé Pierre – Une Vie de Combats, Frédéric Tellier

Midnight Screenings

Omar La Fraise, Elias Belkeddar

Acide, Just Philippot

Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap

Hypnotic, Robert Rodriguez

Project Silence, Kim Tae-gon

Cannes Premieres

Le Temps d’Aimer, Katell Quillevere

Kubi, Takeshi Kitano

Cerrar los Ojos, Victor Erice

Bonnar, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost

Lost In The Night (Perdidos en la Noche), Amat Escalante

Just The Two Of Us (L’Amour et Les Forêts), Valérie Donzelli

Eureka, Lisandro Alonso

Special Screenings

Anselm, Wim Wenders

Occupied City, Steve McQueen

Man in Black, Wang Bing

Little Girl Blue, Mona Achache

Bread and Roses, Sahra Mani

La Théorème de Marguerite, Anna Novion

Un Certain Regard

How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker

The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno

Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri

The Settlers, Felipe Galvez

The Mother of All Lies, Asmae El Moodier

The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza & Renee Nader

Goodbye Julia, Mohammed Kordofani

Omen, Baloji Thasiani

The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen

Rosalie, Stéphanie Di Giusto

The New Boy, Warwick Thornton

If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash

Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon

Rien à Perdre, Delphine Deloget

Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq

Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

La Regne Animal, Thomas Caille

Only The River Flows, Wei Shujun

Une Nuit, Alex Lutz