Pop star Selena Gomez has become the first woman to reach 400 million followers on Instagram, less than a month after overtaking Kylie Jenner's spot as the most followed woman on Instagram.

The achievement comes as Gomez took to Instagram to post a story defending ‘courageous’ Iranian teenagers who were detained and forced to publicly repent after they danced to her song ‘Calm Down’ in a TikTok video.

Selena Gomez praises the courageous women of Iran Instagram

Gomez is the third most followed person on Instagram behind football players Cristiano Ronaldo, with 563 million followers, and Lionel Messi, with 442 million. Jenner remains close behind Gomez with 382 million fans on the popular app.

She celebrated the achievement with a roundup of photos with fans, captioned: “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you.”

In case you were wondering, here's the Instagram follower lowdown:

Ten most followed Instagram accounts:

1. Instagram: 621 million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo: 564 million

3. Lionel Messi: 444 million

4. Selena Gomez: 402 million

5. Kylie Jenner: 382 million

6. Dwayne Johnson: 370 million

7. Ariana Grande: 362 million

8. Kim Kardashian: 349 million

9. Beyonce: 301 million

10. Khloe Kardashian: 298 million