‘_Scream VI_’ has set a franchise opening record with an impressive box office debut.

The sixth instalment of the iconic slasher series hit cinemas across Europe and the US on Friday (10 March) and, as of Sunday (March 12) raked in a notewothy $44.5 million (approximately €41.7 million) in North America alone.

The latest in the franchise easily beat the record of the previous biggest opening of the series - 2000's ‘_Scream 3_’ made $34.7 million (about €32.5 million) during its box office debut in the US.

The fifth instalment - 2022’s ‘_Scream_’ - made over $100 million (approx €93.6 million) worldwide at the international box office and ‘_Scream VI_’ now appears very likely to follow suit.

The horror picture easily beat both the Rocky inspired sports drama ‘_Creed III_’ and sci-fi dinosaur movie ‘_65_’ which grossed far less on the same opening weekend.

‘_Scream VI_’ follows protagonists Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam (Melissa Barrera) in New York City as they live alongside the franchise’s villain Ghostface.

Courteney Cox, who has appeared in all six movies since the 1996 original, was the only original cast member to return following former co-star Neve Campbell’s decision to not make a comeback.

Explaining her reasons, Campbell claimed she wasn’t offered as much as a man would have been for her leading role in the long-running franchise, saying, “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."