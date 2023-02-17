Ukraine is launching its first international art project since the full-scale invasion with a temporary cultural space called "Module of Temporality" (MOT) in Kyiv.

The project, created by don't Take Fake team, features a two-storey structure consisting of 27 modules, housing an open hall, separate halls, and several terraces, made mostly from different metal variations.

In particular, metal from the destroyed Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was used in part of the construction, interior and furniture.

The team aims to demonstrate the possibility of implementing significant cultural initiatives in Ukraine even amid the ongoing conflict and to generate funds for the reconstruction of cultural establishments that suffered damage due to Russian aggression.

“We want to show the world that even during war and under constant threats, Ukraine is not only rethinking its past and fighting for the present but also imagining the future, in particular the cultural one of the country” don't Take Fake team

What's on display at the exhibition?

Interior shot of the 'Module of Temporality' space don't Take Fake

The main space, located in Kontraktova Square in Kyiv, will showcase an exhibition created specifically for the project by French curator Fabrice Bousteau, displaying works of 28 artists from different countries, including Ukraine, France, USA, Switzerland, South Korea, Portugal, Spain, India, and Albania.

This includes canvases, sculptures, installations and audiovisual works.

Among Ukrainians are Zhanna Kadyrova, Volodymyr Manzhos (WAONE), Maria Kulikovska, Roman Minin, Oleksiy Kondakov and Nikita Kravtsov, and the exhibition's international artists include, French artists JR and Zevs, street artist Vhils and American sculptor Mark Jenkins.

"For us, the creation is a powerful signal to the world at a time when, for many months, our country has suffered the greatest destruction since World War II due to Russian attacks. Therefore, we build even now, when the conditions for this are as unfavorable as possible," the don't Take Fake team commented.

"Ukraine was predicted to surrender in three days. But for almost a year, our people have only proven their ability to find even more active growth in huge difficulties. We are sure that this is our basis for victory - for everyone in their own direction," they added.

MOT will also serve as a space for various events such as film screenings in partnership with the Dovzhenko Centre, as well as lectures, discussions, and performances.

The project is supported by the United States Agency for International Development, the European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT, and the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The exhibition runs from 17 February to mid-May and tickets will be available at the entrance at a recommended price of 200 UAH (€5).