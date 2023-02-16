Fans of French photographer, Richard Bellia are in for a treat with the opening of a gallery in the French city of Annonay showcasing his work.

After a career spanning over 40 years, fuelled by a passion for rock n' roll, the artist decided to settle in the medieval town, close to Lyon.

For the photographer, Annonay is the perfect choice of location - both close to a vibrant metropolitan city and away from the crowds at the foot of the Massif Central and Ardèche Mountains.

He says his love story with photography began in the summer of 1980 with a concert featuring The Clash and The Cure that changed his life.

Since then, he has not stopped photographing the French, British and World rock scene, from Nirvana to Iggy Pop, through iconic French singer/songwriter Serge Gainsbourg.

I choose with my ears first! And then you realize that the people behind the music are cool and sincere. And when you get a chance to be with them and be creative, it's super cool. Richard Bellia French photographer

He's a purist if ever there was one. From taking the initial shot to developing the picture, Bellia takes the time he needs to ensure the best possible result

Works on display in the gallery include his best and most famous photos as well as many never before published treasures.