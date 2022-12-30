Pelé Museum attracts visitors in Brazil following the icon's death

Brazilian football star Edson Arantes do Nascimento - also as known as Pelé - died on Thursday evening at the age of 82.

The three-time World Cup winner was battling cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.

After his situation got critical, many Brazilian and foreign tourists poured into the Pelé Museum in Santos Brazil, which is full of memorabilia from the man dubbed "The King": jerseys he wore, balls from key matches, and numerous trophies - including the honorary FIFA Golden Ball he received in 2014.

Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and labelled "the greatest" by FIFA. AFP

Flores Araujo Hermes, an 82-year-old Peruvian tourist, says that he remembers seeing the football legend play in Lima like it was yesterday.

"Chest, shot and goal! Magnificent!" he recalls, sports commentator-style.

"It was the best. People keep comparing him to others, but no one has surpassed him yet," Hermes adds.

While known globally as the only player in history to have led his country to three World Cup wins (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pelé also had great success with his Santos team, including back-to-back Intercontinental Cup wins in 1962 and 1963.

Born in the neighboring state of Minas Gerais, Pelé spent almost all of his career at Santos FC, before a few final seasons in the 1970s with the New York Cosmos.

Santos FC's jerseys this season will feature a golden crown above the club's crest, a tribute to the team's eternal number 10.

Check the video above for more interviews, as well as a look inside the Pelé Museum.