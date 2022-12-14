AFC Bournemouth, a team currently ranked 14th in the Premier League, has been taken over by Las Vegas-based businessman Bill Foley, following a £120 million (approx. €139 million) takeover, as he becomes the latest American to invest in English football.

To the surprise of many online, Hollywood actor, director and producer who starred in Marvel's Black Panther series, Michael B. Jordan, will become a minority shareholder of the club as part of the deal.

However, the Creed star is not the only A-lister to have stakes in a football club.

Let's take a look at the growing list of celebs who do...

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds, left, and Rob McElhenney in a scene from the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham" Patrick McElhenney/FX Networks

In February 2021, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham Association Football Club, a small team from the north of Wales, in which was documented in a documentary series streaming on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Wrexham AFC are the world's third oldest professional football team and they play in the English National League.

"I am so obsessed with this sport now that I actually hate this sport. Like, I wish it didn't occupy my every thought," jokes Reynolds.

Mindy Kaling - Swansea City FC

American actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer, Mindy Kaling AP Photo

You may know Mindy Kaling from starring as Kelly Kapoor in the US version of 'The Office' - but did you know she is also a part owner of Swansea City Football Club?

While being interviewed on the UK morning chat show Lorraine, Kaling was asked: "Is it true that you've got shares in Swansea?" To which she responded: "It's true!".

"Football is such an amazing sport, it is so incredibly popular. I was inspired by Oprah, who invests in things she believes in, I believe in this team, and I think it is a smart choice. I don't think it [my interest] is going anywhere," the actress later revealed.

Natalie Portman - Angel City FC

Natalie Portman is one of nascent NWSL club Angel City FC’s cadre of celebrity investors Photograph: D Robert Franz/D. Robert Franz

In July 2020, Academy Award winning actress Natalie Portman co-founded Angel City Football Club, a National Women's Soccer League expansion team, which is backed by a star-studded group of female investors, including tennis legends Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, and actress Eva Longoria.

From the get-go, the female football club has strongly pushed its values of community and female empowerment.

“We love soccer,” says Portman. “But we also have a secondary mission, which is to push forward the state of conditions for female athletes.”

The club, which is the largest female-led ownership group in professional sports, aims to challenge industry norms by making player pay a priority and offering training to help the players find careers after retirement from the sport.

Lebron James - Liverpool FC

American professional basketball player Lebron James Tim Hales/AP Photo

NBA basketball icon LeBron James is in fact a partner of Fenway Sports Group, who currently own Liverpool FC.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward bought 2% of the Premiere League football club with his business partner Maverick Carter for $6.5 million (€5.4m) in April 2011 - which has since proved to be a highly profitable venture.

Since 2011, his $6.5 million investment skyrocketed to close to around $45 million by March 2021.

In March 2022, James and Carter converted their stake in the football club for part-ownership of FSG, which is estimated to be around 1% of the group.

It's no surprise that in 2022 Forbes announced that the 37-year-old basketball superstar became the first active NBA player to make their billionaires list.

Matthew McConaughey - Austin FC

American actor Matthew McConaughey AP Photo

McConaughey, the Oscar-winning actor who has starred in major box office hits including Interstellar and The Wolf of Wall Street, purchased shares in his hometown Texas club Austin FC three years ago.

Austin FC joined the MLS (Western Conference) in 2021 and finished 2nd overall in the most recent 2022/23 season, just below Los Angeles Football Club in 1st place.

In a viral clip shared online, McConaughey was seen hyping up the Austin FC fans at the Q2 Stadium by recreating his iconic chest beating scene with Leonardo Di Caprio from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Delia Smith - Norwich City FC

English cook and television presenter Delia Smith, wearing a Norwich City scarf AP Photo

As a famous cook, it's no surprise that Delia Smith has her fingers in many pies - one those being Norwich City football club.

The legendary 81-year old TV presenter, known for her no-nonsense style of cooking, and her husband Michael Wynn Jones, have an enormous 53% share of the "Canaries", who currently play in the Championship.

Smith's long-standing passion and enthusiasm for the football club has made her a favourite with the fans - and she even created one of the most legendary moments in footballing folklore.

In 2005, with her beloved Canaries needing a win against Manchester City to ease their relegation worries, Smith made her way onto the pitch at half-time to deliver an impassioned cry to fans at the Carrow Road stadium.

This moment is just perfect.

Elton John - Watford FC

Sir Elton John at the Watford stadium AP Photo

For decades, British singer and songwriting superstar Sir Elton John has had a close relationship with Watford Football Club.

A boyhood Watford fan born in Pinner, Sir Elton bought the club and became Chairman and President in 1976 and appointed Graham Taylor as manager.

The 'Rocket Man' sold the club to English businessman Jack Petchey in 1990, bought it back in 1997, but eventually stepped down as Chairman for the final time in 2002.

Throughout his time as owner, he invested large amounts of money and saw the club jump three divisions into the English First Division at the time.

To this day he's "still standing" as a major investor in the club, despite no longer being the majority shareholder.