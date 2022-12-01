There are so many ambitious yet unachievable programmes, but the European Pavilion project set up by the European Cultural Foundation feels so desperately what continent needs now more than ever.

Its objectives are noble and worthy. Create educational spaces for art and cultural professionals. Build bridges between different generations to share visions of the past and future. Examine new identities as people move and migrate. Or, the challenge of sustainable development in the face of climate change and how that will affect our links with the land, the sea and our future foods. There's also the big question of why culture matters in times of crisis and the war in Ukraine.

These are only a few of the topics that have been discussed and debated over the past two years by artists, writers, researchers and designers, all united in trying to create a collective belonging; a celebration of what we have in common, compared to what divides us. The European Pavilion is a project that provides spaces for the public to reflect and reimagine fresh perspectives on Europe and our shared future.

In French, the word "pavilion" also refers to the visible architecture of our ear: the part that allows listening. With this in mind the programme presented in the Italian capital paid particular attention to the rich diversity of languages and voices that make up Europe, including those that are too often silenced or marginalised.

Watch the film above to learn more about the programme, events, exhibitions and workshops that took place in Rome.