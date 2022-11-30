Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month.

The former couple and their attorneys filed documents asking for a judge’s approval of terms they have agreed on, including $200,000 (approx. €193,000) per month child support payments from Ye to Kardashian.

The two will have joint custody of their four children, and neither will pay the other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The settlement comes soon after several companies have cut ties with Ye over offensive and antisemitic remarks that have further eroded an already withering public image.

Kardashian has also stated that she is "re-evaluating" her involvement with luxury fashion house Balenciaga, after it apologized for ads featuring children holding teddy bears wearing bondage gear.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," Kardashian, a celebrity ambassador for the brand, wrote on Instagram, adding that she had spent the last few days talking with the Balenciaga team "to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

Questioning under oath

The judge had previously declared the two legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, ending their eight-year marriage. However, issues of property and custody remain to be worked out in a trial starting 14 December.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year and the two married 24 May 2014.

They appeared to be headed for a cordial split with agreed-upon terms when Kardashian first filed for divorce in February 2021. Neither discussed the split publicly until early this year, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Among his complaints were that he was not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and was been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children.

Ye, who has fired two lawyers since the divorce filing, also raised several technical issues and demands, including seeking the right to question any new husband of Kardashian’s under oath, which Judge Steve Cochran promptly rejected.

It was the third marriage for Kardashian and the first marriage for Ye.