Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar dominate 2023 Grammy Award nominations

The 2023 Grammy Awards nominations have been revealed and have crowned Beyoncé the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. She ties with her husband Jay-Z, with a total of 88 nods.

Talk about a power couple.

Queen Bey leads the nominees with nine nods for her album ‘**Renaissance**.’ Closely behind her is Kendrick Lamar, who is now the first rapper to be nominated for Album of the Year for four consecutive albums. He scored eight nominations for his fourth album ‘Mr Morale and the Big Steppers’, while Adele and Brandi Carlile each got seven.

Kendrick Lamar scores 8 nominations for his album ‘Mr Morale and the Big Steppers’ Scott Garfitt/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

Both Beyoncé and Adele face off in the Record of the Year and the Album of the Year categories – Beyoncé for ‘Renaissance’ and Adele for her fourth album ‘30’ – as well as in the Song of the Year, with Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’and Adele’s single ‘Easy on Me.’

If Beyoncé, who has already won 28 Grammys, wins at least four awards next year, she will beat conductor Sir George Solti's record of 31 Grammys. She is currently tied with Quincy Jones in second place.

Taylor Swift received multiple nominations for her re-recording of 2012's All Too Well. Getty Images

Elsewhere, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made history by landing the first ever Album of the Year nod for an album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, in the Spanish language.

British stars Harry Styles and Coldplay are also in the running for best album, alongside Swedish pop icons Abba, who received their first ever Album of the Year nomination for 2021's ‘Voyage’ – their first album after a 39-year hiatus.

As for Taylor Swift, she received multiple nominations for her re-recording of 2012's All Too Well. However, her latest album, 'Midnights', was released too late for inclusion in the 2023 field.

"'All Too Well 10' is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written. The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting... it’s momentous and surreal," Taylor Swift said in a story posted on Instagram.

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on 5 February 2023 in Los Angeles.

Here is the list of nominees in several major categories:

Record of the Year

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Album of the Year

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Song of the Year

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best Rock Performance

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Turnstile - Blackout

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

The full list of nominees can be found on the Grammy Awards website.