Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar dominate 2023 Grammy Award nominations

The 2023 Grammy Awards nominations have been revealed and have crowned Beyoncé the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. She ties with her husband Jay-Z, with a total of 88 nods.
Talk about a power couple.
Queen Bey leads the nominees with nine nods for her album ‘**Renaissance**.’ Closely behind her is Kendrick Lamar, who is now the first rapper to be nominated for Album of the Year for four consecutive albums. He scored eight nominations for his fourth album ‘Mr Morale and the Big Steppers’, while Adele and Brandi Carlile each got seven.
Both Beyoncé and Adele face off in the Record of the Year and the Album of the Year categories – Beyoncé for ‘Renaissance’ and Adele for her fourth album ‘30’ – as well as in the Song of the Year, with Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’and Adele’s single ‘Easy on Me.’
If Beyoncé, who has already won 28 Grammys, wins at least four awards next year, she will beat conductor Sir George Solti's record of 31 Grammys. She is currently tied with Quincy Jones in second place.
Elsewhere, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made history by landing the first ever Album of the Year nod for an album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, in the Spanish language.
British stars Harry Styles and Coldplay are also in the running for best album, alongside Swedish pop icons Abba, who received their first ever Album of the Year nomination for 2021's ‘Voyage’ – their first album after a 39-year hiatus.
As for Taylor Swift, she received multiple nominations for her re-recording of 2012's All Too Well. However, her latest album, 'Midnights', was released too late for inclusion in the 2023 field.
"'All Too Well 10' is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written. The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting... it’s momentous and surreal," Taylor Swift said in a story posted on Instagram.
The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on 5 February 2023 in Los Angeles.
Here is the list of nominees in several major categories:
Record of the Year
- ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Album of the Year
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Lizzo - Special
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the Year
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Domi & JD Beck
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Molly Tuttle
- Muni Long
- Omar Apollo
- Samara Joy
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Best Rock Performance
- Beck - Old Man
- The Black Keys - Wild Child
- Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
- Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
- Idles - Crawl!
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
- Turnstile - Holiday
Best Metal Performance
- Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
- Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
- Muse - Kill or Be Killed
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
- Turnstile - Blackout
Best Rap Performance
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Doja Cat - Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
- Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best R&B Performance
- Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- Lucky Daye - Over
- Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
- Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
The full list of nominees can be found on the Grammy Awards website.