Two protestors from Just Stop Oil have thrown Heinz tomato soup over Van Gogh's 1888 masterpiece Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London.

"What is worth more: art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice?," said one of the climate activists after gluing themselves to the walls.

""Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting? Or the protection of our planet and people?," they added. "The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis.The cost of living crisis is part of cost of oil crisis. Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can't even afford to heat a tin of soup."

The painting, worth an estimated £72.5 million (approx. €83.4 million), is unlikely to be damaged from the incident, due its protective glass.

Both of the protestors have been arrested according to the Metropolitan Police.

Just Stop Oil activists have been blocking roads around parliament in London over the last few days. It's the 14th day of demonstrations linked to the group, which demands that the government should stop all new oil and gas licences.