'Momento Mori': Depeche Mode return with new album and world tour

British electronic group Depeche Mode have announced a new album titled 'Memento Mori', marking their first album in six years - since 2017’s 'Spirit'.

The album, to be released next spring, will be accompanied by an extensive worldwide tour, including live shows in Europe and North America.

Lead singer Dave Gahan said he and fellow band mainstay Martin Gore started talking in January about working together on the project.

Gore had been writing "for a while, through the pandemic," and came up with the title - Latin for "Remember that you must die."

Losing Andy Fletcher

Andy Fletcher of the band Depeche Mode performs in concert during their "Global Spirit Tour" in 2017 AP Photo

The announcement of the album comes months after the death of the band's founding member and keyboardist, Andy "Fletch" Fletcher.

He was about to join the team in Santa Barbara, California, when he died in May and didn't get to hear any of the material, Gahan said.

"I'm sure that his absence in the studio in some way changes what we did, and that will happen when we perform on stage as well," he added.

"I miss him, and I missed him being in the studio. I missed the things that he would say and do - some of them, some not so much," Gahan joked.

Next year's tour will take the band to major European capitals such as the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin's Olympic Stadium and London's Twickenham Stadium.

The group will also visit New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, Los Angeles' Kia Forum and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, among other stops.