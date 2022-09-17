Ukraine's best ballet dancers are turning heads with a special performance in London to raise humanitarian funds. Dancers in the 60-strong ensemble from the United Ukrainian Ballet say they want to garner support amid the war in Ukraine.

Many were forced to flee their homes due to the conflict with Russia, which is now in its seventh month.

"It's like a message from us and other dancers from Ukraine, about the war in our country," said Elizaveta Gogidze, the lead actress in the adaptation.

The dancers are performing Giselle - a romantic French ballet - at London's iconic Coliseum, one of the capital's largest theatres throughout this week.

All ticket profits will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal and The United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation.

"It's been inspiring and it's been challenging because it's not a company. It's a group of refugees who happen to be dancers," said Russian-American choreographer Alexei Ratmansky.

"At the beginning, we just had women. I guess men are not allowed to leave the country, but they were given special permission to take part in this project.

"Each of these dancers has their own story of how they escaped the war. They have families back home. They are constantly checking the news."

'Giselle' starring The United Ukrainian Ballet is running from Wednesday 14 September until Saturday 17 September.

Watch Euronews' report in the player above.