Unique weird and wonderful collectables unveiled at London's DesignerCon show

Weird and wonderful creations by independent artists are being showcased at the London DesignerCon

The international show highlights their collectible toys and art which can be highly sought-after items because they are produced in limited batches.

The DesignerCon founder Ben Goretsky, said it's about all things design.

"It's kind of a collaboration of the design world in different aspects: collectible toys, apparel, art, pins, customs, plush, anything that dives into a world of design where an artist is involved in the creation of it. That is what DesignerCon is all about."

Sarah Lyons is a full-time teaching assistant in Bristol but in her spare time, she makes dolls. She uses Blythe dolls as her base and individually creates the clothing and style, and hand paints the eyelids.

"Sounds a bit creepy. I'm not like one of those creepy dolly people that are like: "Oh, little Bethany has to sit on this particular shelf and I feed her every morning." No. But yeah, I do have favorites. So there are some that I'll be quite sad to part with. But otherwise, no, this is purely business."

The dolls fetch around €120 each. There are also fantasy creatures that can sell for around €400. Some of the artwork can fetch more than a thousand euros so it's big business for the sometimes strange but totally unique.