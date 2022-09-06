Russia has imposed personal sanctions yesterday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to US sanctions against Russians stemming from the war in Ukraine.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, Vice-President Kamala Harris, former First Lady, Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, as well as various lawmakers and business leaders.

In total, more than 900 American citizens have been “permanently banned” from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and are part of a long list of celebrities who have met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Penn was in Ukraine recording a documentary when Russia invaded on 24 February. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.