Grapes of wrath: Ukraine's winegrower 'closest to the frontline'
Pavlo Magalias is the winemaker closest to Ukraine’s frontline. Work continues as normal in Parutyne. As local residents collect the harvest, shelling can be heard in the not-so-far distance.
For some workers, the uncertainty is all-consuming.
Despite the military activity, winemaker Magalias is optimistic about this year's harvest.
"This is the year. The grapes give a lot this year, they give everything. We have done the chemical analysis, it is all good [...] It might have the smell of gunpowder, but it is going to be good. This year is a great year. One hundred percent."
Wine culture in Ukraine is traditionally concentrated around the Crimea region.
When Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, the region’s wine producers took a heavy blow.
Ukraine lost more than half its bottled wines, mostly semi-sweet and dessert wines. Magalia will be hoping for a different outcome this year.