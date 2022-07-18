At Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium the Rolling Stones brought out two Ukrainian children's choir for a special performance of ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’.

Members of the Dzvinochok boys choir and Vognyk girls choir had travelled from Kyiv to Austria's capital city to join the legendary rock band, despite Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.

“They came a long way to be here tonight. They drove all the way," said lead vocalist Mick Jagger as the two choirs entered the stage.

The band's frontman has previously shown his solidarity for the people of Ukraine by posting a photo of the Ukrainian flag on his social media pages.

The unforgettable concert in Vienna was part of the Rolling Stones' European stadium tour, celebrating the band's 60-year anniversary.

The tour continues on 19 July at Groupama Stadium in Lyon before finishing on 3 August in Berlin, Germany.

