Author Bram Stoker only had one bloodthirsty creature of the undead in mind when a visit to the seaside Yorkshire town of Whitby inspired "Dracula".

Now 125 years on from the publication of the iconic gothic novel, 1,369 people dressed in their best Dracula fancy dress gathered on the grounds of Whitby Abbey to break the world record for the largest crowd of vampires.

The event was organised by English Heritage, as part of a year of special events celebrating Bram Stoker's novel.

Vampires cheer and applaud after a successful Guinness world record attempt at Whitby Abbey Oli Scarff/AFP

In order to break the 2011 Guinness World Record - which was set in the US at 1,039 people - the large group needed to stand together in the same place for five minutes.

Costume requirements were strict: attendees had to wear black shoes, black trousers or dress, a waistcoat, shirt, black cape or "collared overcoat" - and, of course, fangs.

"We'd like to say a BIG thank you to everyone who has come along to Whitby Abbey to help make this happen - you all looked fang-tastic!" organisers English Heritage tweeted after the stunt on Thursday evening.

Check out the video above to see the record-breaking vampire gathering