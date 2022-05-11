Bob Dylan's biggest sculpture to date unveiled in Provence vineyard

A new ironwork sculpture by American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has been unveiled in Provence, southern France.

The piece, entitled Rail Car, is the famed musician's largest sculpture to date and is being exhibited permanently at Château La Coste, a 600-acre sculpture park.

Rail Car is a freight car installation set on train tracks, and engages with aspects of Dylan's past.

He wrote in his memoir, Chronicles: Volume One: "I'd seen and heard trains from my earliest childhood days and the sight and sound of them always made me feel secure. The big boxcars, the iron ore cars, freight cars, passenger trains, Pullman cars. There was no place you could go in my hometown without at least some part of the day having to stop at intersections and wait for the long trains to pass."

How was the sculpture made?

"Rail Car" is built from around 7 tonnes of iron Clement Mahoudeau/AFP

The repurposed freight car that Dylan has integrated into the sculpture is a WIIX 723 double-door boxcar that was used to transport paper rolls for Willamette Industries, a timber and paper company based in Oregon.

Dylan began working on the sculpture in summer 2019, which involved a collaboration between engineering teams in both France and the United States.

The artwork was originally created in Los Angeles, then disassembled and shipped to France to be installed at Château La Coste.

Dylan explains the sculpture is designed to "represent peace, serenity, and stillness".

Check out the video above for a closer look at Dylan's Rail Car sculpture