'Picasso: Faces and Figures' exhibition opens in Madrid

A new exhibition at the San Fernando Royal Academy of Arts, located in the heart of Madrid, is exploring the portraiture work of Pablo Picasso.

'Picasso: Faces and Figures', which was curated in collaboration with the Beyeler Foundation, features 58 of the famous Spanish artist's works, including paintings, drawings and sculptures.

The exhibition aims to offer a perspective on Picasso's rich and diverse range of work, from proto-cubism to his later creations.

The Frugal Meal (Suite des Saltimbanques) by Pablo Picasso Museum of the San Fernando Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Sucesión Pablo Picasso

One of the highlights of the collection is a work titled 'The Frugal Meal' - a melancholic etching of two acrobats, one of the last works of Picasso's 'Blue Period' (1901–4).

Other standouts include Picasso's bronze 'Head of a Women' sculpture, and the 'Bust of woman with hat', painted by Picasso in 1939.

Close to the 50th anniversary of his death, the figure of Pablo Picasso continues to maintain the same level of interest, strength and creative surprise that he demonstrated from very early on in his career.

'Picasso: Faces and Figures', which opened on 16 February, runs until 15 May.

