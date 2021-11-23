Over 650 unseen Gaudí items arrive at architect's Catalonia exhibition

The Catalonia National Museum presents an exhibition that spans Antoni Gaudí's entire career with more than 650 of his practically unknown pieces selected with the assistance of the Musée d’Orsay.

The exhibition showcases a great range of objects, including furniture crafted by Gaudí, documentation, statues and paintings.

It aims to offer a new look at the work of the famous Spanish architect, deconstructing the political, ideological and aesthetic strategies he implemented in his work.

A rethink of the influential Catalan architect's legacy

Explore the influence Gaudí's work continues to have over European architecture AFP

The exhibition also hopes to make people reflect on the history of Barcelona and the impact Gaudí had on the city.

Particular highlights include the reconstruction of a hall in the world-famous La Pedrera building.

“This hallway is a corridor for the visitor to pass through but this is the waiting room of the Milà house in Barcelona, of the Pedrera, it is a waiting room that was divided between three owners," says Pepe Serra, the Director of the Catalonia National Museum.

"We received here 80-90 indecipherable packages and it has taken us a year and a half to recompose this amazing piece of furniture where Gaudí instead of a piece of furniture makes a whole room."

Another standout is a very quirky dressing table that Gaudí designed for Palau Güell, now owned by the Güell family.

The exhibition also feature stunning works from many of Gaudí’s collaborators such as Alex Clapés, Josep Maria Jujol, John Ruskin, August Ended and Thomas Jeckyll.

The exhibition is open until 6th March 2022. Tickets are €13 online and €14 in-person.

Watch the video above to find out more about Gaudí and his legendary vision.