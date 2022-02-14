For the ultimate Valentine's Day gift you can now buy a limited edition digital NFT piece of 'The Kiss', the romantic masterpiece painted by Gustav Klimt.

The famous painting of a couple kissing is being sectioned into 10,000 digital tiles, each a reproduction of the original artwork.

The NFTs are being sold by Vienna's Belvedere Palace Museum on Valentine's Day.

NFTs and the digitalisation of the art world

Gustav Klimt, 'The Kiss' (1908-1909), portrays a love scene of two faces and bodies embracing each other AP Photo

2021 saw the non-fungible token (NFT) have its major breakthrough into both popular culture and the art world establishment.

Venturing into NFTs is a new departure for the Austrian museum.

It's a potential new market for them, which will also allow them to reach people who wouldn't otherwise visit their museum.

"So for us as museum people, it's a completely new field that we're opening up, but you can say that NFT is the abbreviation for 'Non-Fungible Token'. It stands for a non-exchangeable asset, which is what this token is," says Katharina Steinbrecher, the museum's Marketing Director.

The museum says it will accept a credit card, Paypal, and even cryptocurrencies.

The cost for one fraction of the digitalised image of 'The Kiss' is €1,850 or 0,65 Ethereum.

A high-resolution digital copy will be divided into a 100 x 100 grid, resulting in 10,000 inimitable individual pieces.

The NFT certificates issued will then show exactly which part was purchased.

There is also the possibility to add a personal dedication to the NFT via thekiss.art. The dedications can be seen there from 14 February.

Check out the video above for a look at how Gustav Klimt's masterpiece is being made into NFTs