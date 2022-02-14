For the ultimate Valentine's Day gift you can now buy a limited edition digital NFT piece of 'The Kiss', the romantic masterpiece painted by Gustav Klimt.
The famous painting of a couple kissing is being sectioned into 10,000 digital tiles, each a reproduction of the original artwork.
The NFTs are being sold by Vienna's Belvedere Palace Museum on Valentine's Day.
NFTs and the digitalisation of the art world
2021 saw the non-fungible token (NFT) have its major breakthrough into both popular culture and the art world establishment.
Venturing into NFTs is a new departure for the Austrian museum.
It's a potential new market for them, which will also allow them to reach people who wouldn't otherwise visit their museum.
"So for us as museum people, it's a completely new field that we're opening up, but you can say that NFT is the abbreviation for 'Non-Fungible Token'. It stands for a non-exchangeable asset, which is what this token is," says Katharina Steinbrecher, the museum's Marketing Director.
The museum says it will accept a credit card, Paypal, and even cryptocurrencies.
The cost for one fraction of the digitalised image of 'The Kiss' is €1,850 or 0,65 Ethereum.
A high-resolution digital copy will be divided into a 100 x 100 grid, resulting in 10,000 inimitable individual pieces.
The NFT certificates issued will then show exactly which part was purchased.
There is also the possibility to add a personal dedication to the NFT via thekiss.art. The dedications can be seen there from 14 February.
Check out the video above for a look at how Gustav Klimt's masterpiece is being made into NFTs