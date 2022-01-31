El Salvador young creatives shed light to art in a violence-hit country

SCENES shines a spotlight on youth around the world that are breaking down barriers and creating change. The character-driven short films will inspire and amaze, as these young change-makers tell their remarkable stories.

Victor Canacas is a visual artist. He has worked in animation and graphic design since he was a teenager in high school but despite the education he received, he found that there was no art space in El Salvador where he could develop his skills as well as earn a living from it. He sought to change that.

Speaking to his friend and poet Fabio Rivas, the two brainstormed together and eventually came up with a plan - they would establish a multidisciplinary collective where artists with a range of skills could collaborate and support each other.

Members of Astrálabe pose in San Salvador, El Salvador Mario Juárez Dubón

Promoting art and creating revenue

Victor explains how the need for artists to sustain themselves brought Astrálabe to life. It is clear that neither Victor nor Fabio were the only ones that saw this gap for a culture centre in El Salvador, and soon after other young creatives joined them in this venture. Armando Rodríguez, a composer and sound designer; Emmy Bonilla, a painter; Isela Castillo, a fashion designer; and Rebeca Castro, an actress, cemented the project into reality.

“It was by chance that we had the same taste, influences, conversations, dislikes and that brought us together. Coinciding so much is scary sometimes and when it happens it is because something important is happening,” declares Rebecca.

In a short period of time, Astrálabe has already launched several events such as workshops, fashion shows and concerts where they promote and sell their work.

Rebeca Castro, actress and member of Astrálabe, perform in a play in San Salvador, El Salvador Mario Juárez Dubón

“I had a vision of being able to set up my own tattoo studio and they welcomed me with open arms,” says Isela. “We have been doing activities, presenting exhibitions, concerts, giving workshops, there are 10 different workshops for which people can register,” adds Fabio.

Societal limitations

El Salvador is a gem in Central America filled with natural beauty and a lively, friendly culture but the country’s history with violence doesn’t make life easier for locals. El Salvador has a very real gang problem and a troubling civil war past from which it is still recovering.

“Being an artist in a country as violent as El Salvador requires great responsibility and has its pros and cons. Because on the one hand there are many things to talk about, but there are also many limitations that can make us explore our expressiveness,” says Armando.

Astrálabe, a multidisciplinary collective where artists of different skills gather and collaborate in San Salvador, El Salvador Mario Juárez Dubón

But Fabio believes that despite being in the midst of so much death and injustices, many good things are still taking place. “Because neither tyranny nor stupidity stops, then why should we?” This is the motto that fuels them to create artistic pieces that have an impact with whom they’re in contact with and thanks to this, young Salvadoreans are already benefiting from the expansion of all kinds of art.

Astrálabe is committed to play a key role in its country’s culture revolution. “Every time there are more musical bands, there are more creative groups, more people making independent movements, people who defend human rights and, in general, the rights of nature and life. So I think that's part of what we should focus on,” highlights Fabio.