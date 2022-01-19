Grammy's moves from Los Angeles to Las Vegas due to Omicron

Organisers of the Grammy Awards have announced that the annual show will be held in Las Vegas rather than Los Angeles this year.

The 2022 Grammy’s will also be held in April rather than the usual January or February slot.

The reason for the postponement and relocation of the ceremony is the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, according to a joint statement released Tuesday from the Recording Academy and CBS.

Omicron causes disruption to Grammy's

The show postponed its original date on Jan. 31 at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after organisers determined there were "too many risks" because of the virus's latest surge.

A stripped down Grammy's took place last year due to the pandemic Chris Pizzello/AP

For the Grammys, it was attempting a back-to-normal show with a live audience, but the decision to postpone the ceremony came after "careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners."

This is the second consecutive year the Grammys has been rescheduled due to the spread of the coronavirus. Last year, like most major award shows, the Grammys were postponed because of virus concerns.

It was a big night for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, but the live performances that set the Grammys apart from other awards shows were staged separately with no significant crowds, many of them pre-taped.