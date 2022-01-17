The Rasmus have released their 'Eurovision Song Contest' entry bid, 'Jezebel'.

Best known for their 2003 hit single 'In The Shadows', the group will perform the entry Finland's annual Eurovision selection contest, Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (The New Music Competition),

'Jezebel' – a heavy, groove-laden track marking a more modern departure from the band's hard-rock origins – will fight six other entries for the coveted selection.

The band set out to make 'the greatest song ever'

Writing with a true hitmaker

Lead singer Lauri Ylonen and co teamed up with legendary songwriter and producer, Desmond Child – whose credits include Bon Jovi, Aerosmith and Alice Cooper – to co-write and produce the song.

Despite perceptions of the band as a one-hit wonder of the noughties rock landscape, the four-piece have been actively touring and recording since 1994.

In fact, Child was around to produce their seventh studio album ‘Black Roses', back in 2007-08.

"It was awesome to work with Desmond again," says 42-year-old Ylonen, who continues to sport his famous feathery hair accessories.

"He really knows how to put a hit song together. Jezebel is about a girl who takes what she wants, without asking. A free spirit."

Child concurs, describing the track as "a tribute to the strong women of today, who own their bodies, who are in charge of their sensuality, their sexuality, and who are determined to be an equal.”

“Lauri gives me a call and says ‘Hey, I need to write the biggest, greatest song in the entire world, ever. Will you do it [with me]?’" explains the producer,

"And I said ‘Yeah but I am in Folegandros (Greece)’ and he says, ‘I’ll be right there’".

The UMK winner and Finland's next 'Eurovision Song Contest' participant will be chosen at the UMK22 event in Turku Logomo on February 26, 2022.

It will mark the Helsinki group's first performance without founding guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi, who they recently confirmed has been replaced by Emilia ‘Emppu’ Suhonen.

The winner will be chosen by TV viewers and the International UMK Jury. Those outside of Finland can watch the show at www.areena.yle.fi/tv.

The final itself is scheduled to take place on May 14.

'Eurovision' 2022 is set for Turin after Italy's Måneskin won last year, sending waves of renewed hope across the continent for future contestants as they go on to achieve global success with awards, modelling contracts, and high-profile touring slots.

Meanwhile, fans can catch The Rasmus on their world tour in autumn, which kicks off in Hamburg, Germany on October 10.

The extensive run concludes in St Petersburg, Russia on November 12.

Head to the band's website for the full list of tour dates.