The Spanish town of Ibi in Alicante resumed its annual flour fight on Tuesday after coronavirus restrictions cancelled last year's festival.

The small toy-making town is famous for its centuries-old 'Els Enfarinats' celebration.

Revellers dress in military-style costumes to stage a mock 'coup' and take over power in the town until sunset.

A battle like no other

The battle takes place outside the city town hall of Ibi Alberto Saíz/AP

The fiesta - which coincides with the 'Day of the Innocents', Spain's equivalent of April Fools' Day - is believed to be over 200 years old.

Each year, the council is removed in a 'coup' perpetrated by Enfarinats armed with eggs, flour, and fireworks to battle with the "opposition".

Normally, the final fight takes place in Ibi's tiny old town square.

But this year - in a seemingly doomed-to-fail attempt at some order - the flour finale was held in a large square on the outskirts of town.

Members of the public were not allowed near the cordoned-off area.

Plastered in flour, the 'New Mayor' of the coup plotters said he was happy that the fiesta was back as "these traditions cannot be lost".

A local onlooker said that despite the COVID restrictions, she was enjoying herself and pleased the event was back on.

