Nobel Literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah on received his 2021 prize at a lunchtime ceremony at the Swedish ambassador's residence in London on Monday.

The UK-based Tanzanian author was awarded the Nobel Prize in October for novels that explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies.

Who is Abdulrazak Gurnah?

Gurnah is the 118th person to ever be awarded the prize TOLGA AKMEN/AFP or licensors

Gurnah grew up on the island of Zanzibar and arrived in England as an 18-year-old refugee in the 1960s.

Gurnah became renowned in the wider British academic community for his writings on culture and postcolonialism.

He has drawn on his experiences in 10 novels, including "Memory of Departure", "Pilgrims Way", "Afterlives" and "Paradise".

He has said migration is "not just my story - it's a phenomenon of our times".

A Nobel Prize comes with a diploma, a gold medal and a 10-million krona (€975,742) cash award, which is shared if there are multiple winners.

Check out the video above to see Gurnah receiving his prize