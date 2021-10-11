Nobel Prize in Economics to be awarded in Stockholm

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics will be awarded on Monday in the last announcement of this year's prizes.

Last year's economics prize went to two American economics from Stanford University, Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson who figured out how to make auctions work more efficiently.

The prize in economics will be announced at 11:45 CEST at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

This prize, always the last to be awarded of the six, was established by Sweden's central bank (Sveriges Riksbank) in memory of the Nobel prize founder Alfred Nobel. The first prize was awarded in 1969.

The Stanford economists who won last year shared a video of Milgrom finding out about the win when his colleague and neighbour knocked on his door in the middle of the night to share the news.

Who were the other Nobel Prize winners this year?

Five Nobel Prizes were awarded last week, including the Nobel Peace Prize which was given on Friday to two journalists, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, who created independent news in the Philippines and Russia.

The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was awarded on Monday to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutia for discoveries related to how humans sense heat, cold and touch.

Three scientists, Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi, were awarded the prize in Physics on Tuesday for contributing to our "understanding of complex systems".

German chemist Benjamin List and UK-born David MacMillan were awarded the prize in chemistry on Wednesday for the discovery of asymmetric organocatalysis which helped make "chemistry greener."

The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded on Thursday to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”